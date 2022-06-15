SAINT-ANTONIN, QC, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers with access to safe and sustainable facilities that promote recreational and sports activities, thereby improving the quality of life in our communities.

Today, the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, on behalf of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, and the Member of National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup-Témiscouata, Mr. Denis Tardif, on behalf of the Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Ms. Isabelle Charest, announced joint funding for sports facilities in Saint–Antonin.

The project involves building a new sports centre and a roof for the existing outdoor skating rink. The work will include the construction of a multipurpose room, lockers, washrooms and storage spaces.

For this project, the Government of Canada contributes $1,296,042 from the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Government of Quebec, $1,296,042 from the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). The new sports centre will contribute to the vibrancy and development of the Saint-Antonin community and the whole region.

"Building a new sports centre in Saint-Antonin will provide families and all citizens with a modern facility where they can take part in sports activities, stay in shape and have fun in good company. This investment will also help foster job creation in the region. In partnership with the provinces and municipalities, our government is investing in recreational and sports infrastructure to create jobs and build vibrant and inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to quality, modern recreational and sports infrastructure is a priority for our government. We are providing Quebecers with quality facilities that offer a wide range of activities and equipment. This helps the entire population maintain their physical and mental health. I am very proud to know that, once again, this modern, tailored new infrastructure will meet the needs of the whole community."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"It is projects like this one that make our communities more attractive. A recreation center is a true gathering place for the entire population and it is the perfect place to forge links between generations and build a close-knit and active community. I would like to congratulate the elected officials of Saint-Antonin and their entire team for putting forward the needs of their fellow citizens. Without their hard work we could not make this announcement today. This new infrastructure will also help host major events such as the country festival and many other activities in the coming years."

Denis Tardif, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup-Témiscouata

"In an effort to promote healthy lifestyles among a dynamic population that has experienced strong growth in recent years, we are convinced that this project will result in many positive benefits for the entire community."

Michel Nadeau, Mayor of the City of Saint-Antonin

The project announced today is in addition to the 193 recreational and sports infrastructure projects already announced in Quebec in 2021, representing joint contributions totalling $294 million .

in 2021, representing joint contributions totalling . Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. Quebec's Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Government of Quebec established the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to maintain recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase Quebecers' access to this infrastructure.

Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Government of established the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to maintain recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of and to increase Quebecers' access to this infrastructure. The ICIP and PAFIRS programs will received $60 million from a residual envelope in equal parts from the governments of Canada and Quebec , bringing the total joint investment in recreational infrastructure to $354 million .

