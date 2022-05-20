BROSSARD, QC, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to give Quebecers access to safe and sustainable facilities that encourage people to get involved in sports and recreational activities in our communities.

Today, Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard—Saint-Lambert, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced more than $1.9 million in financial assistance to build a new intergenerational cooling area at Victorin park. They were joined by Doreen Assaad, Mayor of Brossard.

The project aims to build an intergenerational cooling area at Victorin park to replace the existing outdated aquatics facilities. The work consists mainly of demolishing the existing facilities, rebuilding a service building, a main pool, a splash pad and paved areas, and fitting up relaxation and landscaped areas.

To support the delivery of this project, the Government of Canada is investing $992,958.50 under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), and the Government of Quebec is investing $992,958.50 under the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) [financial assistance program for recreational and sports infrastructure]. This new infrastructure will contribute to the vitality and development of the community of Brossard.

"New aquatics facilities at Victorin park in Brossard will mean children and adults alike can come to cool off, play outside and socialize. This is excellent news for the people of Brossard! In partnership with the provinces and municipalities, our Government is investing in recreational and sports infrastructure to build dynamic and inclusive communities."

Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard—Saint-Lambert, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to quality, modern recreational and sports infrastructure is a priority for our government. We are providing Quebecers with quality facilities that offer a wide range of activities and equipment. This helps the entire population maintain their physical and mental health. I am very proud to know that, once again, this modern, tailored new infrastructure will meet the needs of the whole community."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am very pleased with the investments announced for my riding today. Like everywhere else in Quebec, I want my community to have access to quality, modern recreational and sports infrastructure. I am sure that youngsters, families and even seniors in Brossard are also excited about the new cooling area project. Thanks to the new facilities, we will be able to create a gathering place where residents can socialize while cooling off from the intense summer heat. This is great news!"

Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister of Justice, Minister Responsible for the French Language, Minister Responsible for Laicity and Parliamentary Reform, Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region, Government House Leader and Member of the National Assembly for Borduas

"I am delighted this funding will upgrade the swimming pool and the facilities at Parc Victorin, which are in dire need! This amount will lighten the burden on Brossard taxpayers, allowing us to carry out other projects to improve our parks and green spaces, which remain the living heart of the quality of life in our neighborhoods."

Doreen Assaad, Mayor of Brossard

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreational and sports infrastructure projects already announced in Quebec in 2021, which account for total joint contributions of $294 million .

in 2021, which account for total joint contributions of . Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The purpose of the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) is to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than in between 2018 and 2028. The purpose of the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) is to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) was set up by the Government of Quebec . By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, the PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase Quebecers' access to such infrastructure.

. By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, the PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of and to increase Quebecers' access to such infrastructure. The allocation of a residual $60 million in funding to the ICIP and the PAFIRS, with equal shares provided by the governments of Canada and Quebec , will bring the joint investments in recreational infrastructure to $354 million .

in funding to the ICIP and the PAFIRS, with equal shares provided by the governments of and , will bring the joint investments in recreational infrastructure to . As of today, the City of Brossard is funding $4,042,717 for this project.

