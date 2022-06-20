Support for recreational and sports infrastructure - Canada and Quebec award nearly $1.4 million in financial assistance to redevelop Mont-Bleu sports complex in Gatineau

GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers with access to safe and sustainable facilities that promote recreation and sport in our communities.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer, Greg Fergus, on behalf of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Justice and Member for Chapleau, Mathieu Lévesque, , on behalf of the Associate Minister of Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest, announced the awarding of almost $1.4 million in financial assistance for the development of locker rooms and a multi-purpose room at the Mont-Bleu sports complex in Gatineau. They were also joined by the Mayor of Gatineau, France Bélisle.

The project will make it possible to renovate the services pavilion, under the existing bleachers, in order to create a multi-purpose room and locker rooms for sports teams and a locker room for referees. The renovation will expand the sports complex's service offering and improve the user experience.

To support the delivery of this project, the Government of Canada is investing $699,216.50 under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), and the Government of Quebec is investing $699,216.50 under the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) [financial assistance program for recreational and sports infrastructure]. This project will contribute to the vitality and development of the community of Gatineau and the entire region.

Quotes

"Through the renovation of the Mont-Bleu complex, our athletes will have access to more functional facilities that will allow them to continue to grow and develop as they practice their favourite physical activities. This is excellent news for the people of Gatineau. In partnership with the provinces and municipalities, our government is continuing its investments in recreational and sports infrastructure in order to build engaging and inclusive communities."

Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to modern, quality recreational and sports infrastructure is a priority for our government. We are providing Quebecers with quality facilities that offer a wide range of activities and equipment. This helps keep all Quebecers in good physical and mental health. I am very pleased to know that, once again, this modern, tailored new infrastructure will meet the needs of the whole community."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"I am very pleased with the investments announced today for the Mont-Bleu sports complex, and I am confident that the community of Gatineau will be just as glad. Thanks to the renovation of the services pavilion of the Mont-Bleu sports complex, the facilities will be more functional and adapted to the needs of athletes. This is excellent news!"

Mathieu Lévesque, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Justice and Member for Chapleau

« What great news for Gatineau! The Mont-Bleu Sports Complex will have its own locker rooms and a new multi-purpose room to better welcome our athletes. I would also like to mention that this addition will allow Gatineau to welcome more high-level competitions, as well as improve the quality of service and access for our main users, such as school and municipal sports teams."

France Bélisle, Mayor of Gatineau

Quick facts

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreational and sports infrastructure projects announced in Quebec in 2021, representing a total joint contribution of $294 million .

in 2021, representing a total joint contribution of . Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than in between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) is intended to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. The additional $60 million allocation to the ICIP and PAFIRS—$30 million by the Government of Canada and $30 million by the Government of Quebec—will bring joint investments in recreational infrastructure to $354 million .

allocation to the ICIP and PAFIRS—$30 million by the Government of and by the Government of Quebec—will bring joint investments in recreational infrastructure to . Quebec's Ministry of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

Ministry of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. Since 2018, the Government of Quebec has supported the deployment of 1,281 sports, recreation and outdoor infrastructure projects through various programs, with total investments of more than $617 million .

has supported the deployment of 1,281 sports, recreation and outdoor infrastructure projects through various programs, with total investments of more than . As of today, the City of Gatineau is contributing over $700,000 for the delivery of this project.

