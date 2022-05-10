Support for recreational and sports infrastructure - Canada and Quebec are investing more than $50,000 to the development of new play structures in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-LA-PÉRADE, QC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers access to sustainable and safe facilities that promote recreational and sports activities in our communities.

Today, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice-Champlain, the Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, on behalf of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honorable Dominic LeBlanc, as well as Ms. Sonia LeBel, President of the Treasury Board and Member of the National Assembly for Champlain, on behalf of the Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Ms. Isabelle Charest, announced $51,934 in funding for the development of play structures for children in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade.

The project includes the preparation of the land, the layout of the structures and the playing surface as well as the installation of street furniture and a water fountain.

To carry out this project, the Governments of Canada and Quebec are each contributing $25,967 under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). This new infrastructure will contribute to the vitality and development of Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade.

Quotes:

"The development of this new playground in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade will allow children and their families to play outside, create new friendships and enjoy the beautiful amenities of the neighbourhood. This is great news for families in the municipality! In partnership with our provincial and municipal partners, our Government invests in recreational and sports infrastructure to build vibrant, and inclusive communities."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice-Champlain, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to modern, quality recreational and sports infrastructure is a priority for our government. We provide Quebecers with quality facilities offering a wide variety of activities and equipment. This helps maintain good physical and mental health for the entire population. I am very proud to know that, once again, this new, modern and adapted infrastructure will meet the needs of the entire community."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"I am pleased with the investments announced today for our region and surrounding area. Like all of Quebec, we want our local communities to have modern recreational and sports infrastructure that meets the needs of athletes, sports enthusiasts and young families. Thanks to this new project, everyone will have better access to quality facilities to move and socialize. I would like to thank all the stakeholders who were directly or indirectly involved in making this project a reality. I know that the community will make regular use of it and that we will be encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle."

Sonia LeBel, President of the Treasury Board and Member of the National Assembly for Champlain

Quick facts

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreational and sports infrastructure projects already announced in Quebec in 2021, representing joint contributions totalling $294 million .

in 2021, representing joint contributions totalling . Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. Quebec's Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Government of Quebec established the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to maintain recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Government of established the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to maintain recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers. The ICIP and PAFIRS programs will receive $60 million from a residual envelope in equal parts from the governments of Canada and Quebec , bringing the total joint investment in recreational infrastructure to $354 million .

from a residual envelope in equal parts from the governments of and , bringing the total joint investment in recreational infrastructure to . For the Sainte-Anne -de-la-Pérade project, the municipal contribution amounts to $25,967 .

Website: Infrastructure Canada

