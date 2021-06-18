LAVAL, QC, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Quebec Premier, François Legault and the federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, announced $20 million in financial assistance to build an aquatic complex in Laval. Also on hand for the occasion were Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez; Minister of Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest; Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Racism, Minister Responsible for the Laval Region and MNA for Deux-Montagnes, Benoit Charrette; MP for Vimy, Annie Koutrakis; and Mayor of Laval, Marc Demers. Thanks to these investments, local residents will have access to safe and modern facilities that promote an active, healthy and inclusive lifestyle.

The $20 million in financial assistance will help build an indoor aquatic complex that includes three swimming pools, technical facilities, meeting spaces, utility areas (change rooms, washrooms, etc.), circulation spaces and other recreational areas (multipurpose rooms). This new facility will help Laval create a living environment that is attractive to families and workers and boosts local economic recovery.

The Government of Canada is investing $10 million in this project under the Community Cultural and Recreational Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $10 million, under the Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program.

"I am proud to participate in this project, which will improve accessibility to quality sports facilities for families in Laval. Sport is good for your health and good for your morale. It is also a way for our young people to motivate themselves, to dream. We empower our youth and athletes to be active and play the sport they love."

François Legault, Premier of Quebec

"The pandemic has made us realize how important recreational and sports facilities are to staying active and being in contact with one another. Since it is a time for recovery, this is an opportune moment to invest in infrastructure that encourages physical activity and makes us more resilient in the long term. I am thus pleased to announce today that $10 million in federal funding has been awarded for the construction of an aquatic complex in Laval. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The pandemic has shown us that getting out of our homes and exercising is fundamental to our mental health. Today, Ottawa, Quebec and Laval are investing heavily together to build an aquatic complex in Laval. It will make a real difference in the lives of the people of Laval. We continue to work with Quebec to help families recover from the pandemic and to create good jobs with the economic recovery."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"We are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of being active. This is why we are implementing ways to help Quebecers move more. Greater access to modern and high-quality recreational and sports facilities is a major incentive to stay physically active. These projects will have a lasting impact on the quality of life of families and the dynamic nature of our communities. I hope that, thanks to the investments that we are announcing today, the whole population can experience the fun of keeping fit."

Isabelle Charest, Quebec Minister of Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"I am thrilled about today's announcement! The residents of Laval will have a modern aquatic complex nearby for their favourite recreational and sports activities. By participating financially in this project, we are increasing the number of facilities available to the community, enabling residents to adopt a healthy and physically active lifestyle."

Benoît Charette, Quebec Minister of the Environment and Fight Against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and MNA for Deux–Montagnes

"I am thrilled about this $20 million in federal-provincial funding, which will provide Laval residents with a high-tech sports facility, contribute to quality of life and enhance the city's reputation. Who knows how many future athletes will take their first dive or swim their first laps at the complex, to one day represent us proudly at the national or international level?"

Annie Koutrakis, MP for Vimy

"Today's announcement perfectly illustrates our vision for our community: modern, high-quality local services. The citizens and organizations of Laval have long demanded a quality infrastructure to bathe and train our athletes. I sincerely thank the governments of Justin Trudeau and François Legault for their invaluable support in carrying out this project dear to Laval residents."

Marc Demers, Mayor of Laval

"I am delighted, for all my fellow citizens of Laval, with the construction of the future aquatic center, made possible by the government investments announced today. Access to quality sports infrastructure has a direct impact on the health and well-being, especially of families. The City of Laval had this great project in the works and I am very happy that it could see the light of day."

Christopher Skeete, MP for Sainte-Rose

As part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), between 2018 and 2028 the federal government is planning to invest over $7.5 billion in Quebec for projects targeting community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transportation; and rural and northern community infrastructure.

The Quebec government's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which is designed to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Program has an envelope of $294 million.

government's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which is designed to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Program has an envelope of . The Quebec Department of Education is responsible for setting up the recreational infrastructure sub-component of the Community Cultural and Recreation Stream, targeted by the IBA.

The PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports facilities that are in good condition throughout Quebec and increase access to these facilities for the population by funding construction, fit-up, renovation, upgrade, expansion and refit projects for recreational and sports facilities.

