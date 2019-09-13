Supply Chain Management Association Becomes Supply Chain Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - At its AGM yesterday, the Supply Chain Management Association™ announced its name change to Supply Chain Canada™. The association also launched a new website as part of an overall rebranding initiative.

"The new name and look are part of a transformation that we have undertaken as the association enters its second century," said Christian Buhagiar, President & CEO of Supply Chain Canada. "Today's supply chains are dynamic and fast-paced. The association for Canada's supply chain professionals must reflect that."

Through the rebranding process, the association has also acquired a meaningful new logo and tagline, "Professionals advancing the future."

The logo's maple leaf design not only conveys our nationality; it also represents the connectedness of the supply chain, illustrating the networks and collaboration that are so essential to supply chain success, and the interconnectedness of the association's federation, institutes and members. Its connected dots can be seen, as well, as the complex route of a global supply chain.

"Professionals advancing the future" succinctly communicates both the professional status of supply chain practitioners and their forward-looking perspective. It is intended to:

Elevate the perception of supply chain practitioners as professionals, acknowledging the value they bring to their organizations and to the Canadian economy. Encompass the several ways that the association and its members "advance" – in their personal careers and knowledge, and for the profession, the country and the economy. Express the future focus of the association – with its emphasis on the development of skills and policies – and of the supply chain itself, now so focused on AI, blockchain, robotics, automation and so on.

The new website, now at www.supplychaincanada.com, is enhanced with a modern look and new functionality that enables location-based content for users across Canada.

These changes are not simply style enhancements. They are part of a larger plan to strengthen the association. Supply Chain Canada consolidates the organization's brand across the country under a single name in every province and territory, removing any possible confusion from its federation structure. "The unity that this will ensure will help us improve recognition in the sector, and thereby provide stronger leadership to the Canadian supply chain community," said Buhagiar.

The association's transformation began in 2018 with a new vision and mission, as well as an ambitious three-year strategic plan. The new name and rebranding announced yesterday are part of a larger evolution that will continue over the next two years with the introduction of new and revised educational offerings, new initiatives to engage with industry, more value-added membership benefits and more.

