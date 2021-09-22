Supply Chain Leaders Coming Together to Share Best Practices for Succeeding in the Face of Today's Disruptions

The two-day event will feature supply chain leaders sharing key insights on proven approaches for how companies can navigate today and drive success into the future. Many companies are looking for how to digitally transform their supply chain planning from Excel to modern advanced planning systems to complement their ERP systems without prolonged multi-year deployments. By exploring new perspectives and ideas on how to handle day-to-day disruption, what it means to be sustainable, and how to plan for the future, industry leaders and professionals will learn how they can get on the fast track to an agile and resilient supply chain.

The virtual event will include presentations from supply chain innovators and feature:

Supply chain planning best practices and innovation roadmap from Schneider Electric

Sustainability panel on the need for a greener future with experts and academics from Cisco, OPTEL, Microsoft and Cranfield University

Thought leader and supply chain industry expert Kevin O'Marah on future innovations

on future innovations New York Times best-selling author James Clear on how to build positive life and work habits

Day two features peer-to-peer roundtables covering topics such as overcoming implementation barriers, supply chain sustainability and the future of work, moderated by industry thought leaders, including R "Ray" Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder of Constellation Research, Inc.

"Humans matter to supply chains and that's why it's important we take the time to learn and connect with our colleagues across the industry," said John Sicard, CEO, Kinaxis. "By sharing lessons learned and centering our conversations around important industry topics like how to remove the risks of deployment, change management and sustainability, we are offering a forum where, together, we can explore and shape the future of supply chain."

Details on how to attend the virtual event and full agenda can be found at: bigideasinsupplychain.kinaxis.com.

