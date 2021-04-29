Supply Chain Canada, York Region and Municipalities Partner to Assess the Impact of COVID-19 on the Manufacturing Supply Chain

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Supply Chain Canada, in collaboration with Supply Chain Alliance, has partnered with York Region and the City of Markham, City of Richmond Hill, and the City of Vaughan to study the resilience of the manufacturing sector supply chain in York Region due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Building Supply Chain Resilience is a unique report in its exploration of the resilience of the supply chain in one of the nation's largest manufacturing regions and supports Supply Chain Canada's mission to provide leadership to the Canadian supply chain community and elevate the supply chain profession.

"Supply Chain Canada is proud to have brought together the expertise and collaborative spirit to deliver such an important report with York Region and its member municipalities, and I want to applaud the Region for its innovative approach in partnering with us. Partnering to deliver this report with Supply Chain Alliance and York Region is a model for other jurisdictions across Canada. Bringing together our community of experts has delivered a report that not only supports the supply chain resiliency of manufacturers in the Region but has meaningful insights for supply chain leaders throughout the country and for policy makers at all levels of government who want to foster the supply chain conditions for economic recovery and future prosperity,"

- Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO of Supply Chain Canada.

There are over 2,500 manufacturing businesses operating within York Region's nine cities and towns, making it the third largest manufacturing cluster in Ontario and fifth largest in Canada. The Building Supply Chain Resilience report provides key recommendations for manufacturers to safeguard their businesses in times of uncertainty, plus actions all levels of government may take to support this industry.

"As the economy re-opens, manufacturers are realizing that it's not enough to have efficient and cost-effective supply chains; they must re-think their approach to business continuity planning, considering key inputs such as safe workplaces, labour availability, supplier capabilities and shifting customer demand," explains Rob Fenwick, Senior Director with Supply Chain Alliance. "A company's ability to mobilize quickly depends on preparation. Businesses can improve resilience by incorporating best practices into their own operational plans."

Thirty York Region-based manufacturers from five manufacturing sub-sectors were consulted to form the basis of the analysis and recommendations of the report, including:

Electronics and Electrical

Agriculture and Food and Beverage Processing

Building Materials

Automotive Components

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

"We know many businesses, including those in the manufacturing sector, have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said York Region Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson. "Supply chain resilience is fundamental to economic recovery at local, provincial and national levels. Assessing our manufacturers' state of readiness will help us better understand business recovery."

Key findings of the report include:

MANUFACTURERS

Focus efforts on business continuity planning and supply chain resilience measures such as dual sourcing, split volumes, critical components inventory, alternative manufacturing and labour capacity, and explore nearshoring feasibility

Accelerate supply chain digitization, which can allow technology to share demand signals with trading partners and automate communications

Secure systems and data against cyber attacks

GOVERNMENTS

At the municipal level, continue to strengthen relationships with local manufacturers, bring the manufacturing community together to share best practices and resources, facilitate the move to ecommerce and digitization.

At the provincial and federal levels, increase cybersecurity funding and resources, establish a supply chain focal point within government and a national early warning system, introduce smart, enabling supply chain policies, review emergency financial programs for effectiveness, and invest in workforce training programs aimed toward future economic activity.

The full report is available online at https://www.supplychaincanada.com/initiatives/building-supply-chain-resilience-report.

The Regional Municipality of York consists of nine local cities and towns and provides a variety of programs and services to 1.2 million residents and over 54,000 businesses with 650,000 employees. More information about the Region's key service areas is available at york.ca/regionalservices .

About Supply Chain Canada™

Supply Chain Canada™ is the voice of Canada's supply chain, representing and serving more than 7,500 professionals across the country, as well as the wider supply chain community. It is a federation with a national secretariat and 10 provincial/territorial Institutes. Its mission is to provide leadership to the Canadian supply chain community, provide value to all members, and advance the profession. Through its education, advocacy and resource-development initiatives, the association endeavours to advance its vision, to see that Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness and driving economic growth. The association's Supply Chain Management Professional™ (SCMP™) designation is Canada's most-sought-after professional designation for those entering the field and advancing as leaders in supply chain. To learn more, please visit www.supplychaincanada.com.

About Supply Chain Alliance

Supply Chain Alliance is helping some of North America's fastest-growing companies and most recognizable brands reimagine their supply chains. Recognized as a leader in supply chain strategy, they've worked with a diverse portfolio of more than 250 businesses to cut through the many complexities they face today. Their team of results-driven and experienced supply chain professionals focus on innovative, cost-effective, and pragmatic solutions to accelerate the change their clients need to advance their business. To learn more, please visit www.supplychainalliance.ca.

