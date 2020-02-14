Supply Chain Canada™ Launches the Business Associates Program

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Supply Chain Canada has launched a program that is to revolutionize the reach of service providers and vendors of all sizes. The Business Associates of Supply Chain Canada™ is the means whereby organizations can connect with the association's members – over 7,000 of Canada's senior and mid-level supply chain professionals – and increase their profile in the broader supply chain community.

"Through the strategic relationship between our Business Associates and Supply Chain Canada we are able together to elevate the profession, strengthen the success of companies and help to grow the Canadian economy," said Christian Alan Buhagiar, President and CEO, Supply Chain Canada.

Whether sole proprietor consultants, search consultants, consulting firms, and technology-enabling and software companies, a Business Associate of Supply Chain Canada will gain direct access to decision makers and influencers in supply chain management who control more than $130 billion in annual spend. A variety of offerings enable this: year-round online promotion through a company profile on the Supply Chain Canada website, opportunities to share and collaborate on thought leadership through webinars, studies and benchmarks, to survey Supply Chain Canada Members, access to discounted rates to attend or sponsor the Supply Chain Canada National Conference and Fellow Awards Gala, and to develop a course with Supply Chain Canada.

Being a part of this program provides the exposure and opportunity needed to truly highlight a company's unique offerings and allows it to stand out among the competition; Business Associates are exclusively positioned to promote their brand, products and services on Supply Chain Canada's website with a searchable company database. In addition, new Business Associates of Supply Chain Canada™ are welcomed through a partnership announcement on Supply Chain Canada's social media channels.

"The Business Associates program provides great value to those firms partnering with us as they are able to showcase their thought leadership while supporting the effectiveness of our members. It proves to be a relationship built on mutual success," said Simona Zar, Director, Industry Affairs and Public Policy, Supply Chain Canada.

About Supply Chain Canada

Supply Chain Canada™ is the voice of Canada's supply chain, representing and serving more than 7,500 professionals across the country, as well as the wider supply chain community. It is a federation, with a national secretariat and 10 provincial/territorial Institutes. Its mission is to "provide leadership to the Canadian supply chain community, provide value to all members, and advance the profession." Through its education, advocacy and resource-development initiatives, the association endeavours to advance its vision, to see that "Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness and driving economic growth." The association's Supply Chain Management Professional™ (SCMP™) designation is Canada's most-sought-after professional designation for those entering the field and advancing as leaders in supply chain.

