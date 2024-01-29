Supplement King Crowns Monumental Milestone Opening its 100th Canadian Store

Fitness enthusiasts can celebrate and save from coast-to-coast

LANGFORD, BC, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Supplement King, the fastest-growing retailer of performance nutrition products in Canada, is excited to announce the grand opening of its 100th retail store on Saturday, February 3, 2024. This monumental event marks a significant achievement for the brand, highlighting its journey from a humble university delivery business to becoming a leader in the health and wellness industry.

Located in Langford, British Columbia, this store will be the 21st in the province, offering a wide range of supplements and nutrition products to health and fitness enthusiasts. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Roger King, President, Supplement King. "I'm equally thrilled to embark upon our most ambitious expansion yet to 200 stores and beyond over the next three years."

The new store will feature an extensive selection of supplements and nutrition products from top brands, including protein powders, creatine, and pre-workout supplements. Customers can also expect to find expert advice and guidance provided by Supplement King's knowledgeable staff.

Celebrate and Save

To celebrate the 100th store milestone, Supplement King will host the largest sale ever in the Canadian industry. This groundbreaking sales event will take place on February 3rd at all 100 locations across the country with promotional offers accessible both in-store and online. This one-day exclusive event will showcase 21 unique Buy 1 Get 1 Free offers from top brands, as well as a storewide 25% discount on all items.

In addition to the national savings, the local Colwood, Langford and Victoria communities are encouraged to join Supplement King at the official 100th Store Block Party, a special event bringing together prestigious brands, athletes and ambassadors. Notable appearances include Noel Deyzel (RYSE Supplements), Dana Linn Bailey (Redcon1), Mitchell Hooper (Perfect Sports) and more. The Block Party will feature product demonstrations to Q&A sessions, and ample opportunities for customers and supporters to interact with their favourite brands.

For more information about Supplement King and its products, please visit supplementking.ca.

Supplement King is Canada's leading performance nutrition retailer. Founded in 2006, Supplement King continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing a leading retail experience and premium nutrition products to Canadians nationwide. As the official supplement partner of both the CFL and the CHL, Supplement King also supports building healthier communities through education and innovation.

