SuperVisas Automates Study Permit with AI

SuperVisas revolutionizes the study permit market with cutting edge AI and RPA technology

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - In an innovative leap forward, SuperVisas unveils a groundbreaking free service that speeds up the study permit application process for international students. Leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), this new tool promises a swift and simplified study permit generation.

"As the Canadian government caps its study permit issuance to 360,000 in 2024, marking a 35% reduction, the importance of a well-prepared application has never been more critical," says Alec Main, CEO of SuperVisas.

"With a 40% refusal rate for study permits and only 10% of applicants seeking professional assistance, there is a dire need for accessible, expert guidance," said Ross Robinson, General Partner at the University of Waterloo's Velocity Fund. "This is exactly how AI can be used to make our lives better, by guiding people through a complicated one-time process, saving time and money."

This pioneering technology simplifies data entry and custom document generation, while RPA is used to automatically pre-fill the government documents that the student can then upload to the Canadian government portal. The result is an easy-to-use platform that not only saves time but also elevates the quality of applications submitted.

Key Features of SuperVisas' Free Study Permit Generator

Reduced Data Entry. Scan key documents and respond to simple prompts to initiate your application.

Scan key documents and respond to simple prompts to initiate your application. Comprehensive Form Generation. Automatically receive all required government forms for download

Automatically receive all required government forms for download Customized Document Generation. Generate a Study Plan and receive a list of supporting documents tailored to your unique situation.

Generate a Study Plan and receive a list of supporting documents tailored to your unique situation. Saves Time. Complete your application in minutes, without any hidden fees.

Complete your application in minutes, without any hidden fees. Expert Review Option. For added peace of mind, opt for a review by a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC).

Joe Chen, COO, co-founder of SuperVisas and RCIC, further explains, "Our mission is to democratize access to high-quality immigration support, ensuring that financial constraints don't hinder anyone's educational aspirations in Canada."

Visit SuperVisas to create an account and discover the ease of generating your study permit application today.

About SuperVisas

SuperVisas is an AI-powered visa preparation platform whose mission is to make expert immigration assistance accessible to everyone. Its technology is revolutionizing the way immigration services are delivered, providing cost-effective and efficient solutions compared to traditional legal firms.

SOURCE SuperVisas

For further information: Joe Chen, SuperVisas, +1 416-834-9208, [email protected]