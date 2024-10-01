Superstar X Humbly Presents LOVE 2024: An (un)Learning Summit for Truth & (Re)Conciliation

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Superstar X, a collective for social change, humbly invites you to join LOVE 2024: An (un)Learning Summit for Truth & (re)Conciliation, co-designed to cultivate connection and healing between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people throughout Turtle Island. In commemoration of Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and Orange Shirt Day, honouring Survivors and their families as well as the children who did not survive, LOVE 2024 launched on September 30th and continues until December 10, 2024.

LOVE 2024 provides a dedicated space for participants to engage in the challenging, necessary work of (un)learning, as we collectively confront the ongoing impacts of colonization to further (re)Conciliation. At the heart of the summit are three channels for change: Truth Talks, Art Shows, and Superstar X Magazine. Through these, participants will have opportunities to explore difficult truths, connect with heart-centred stories, and engage in creative expressions, all in support of (re)Conciliation and beyond.

Nicole Weatherly, founder of Superstar X, shares, "LOVE 2024 is about more than a series of events—it's about co-creating a collective path forward where Indigenous and non-Indigenous people can come together in a heart-centred way to face the Truth in the spirit of (re)Conciliation." Weatherly adds, "It is an honour to collaborate with Elder Ma-Nee Chacaby, a Two-Spirit Cree Knowledge Keeper, Artist, Activist, Public Speaker, Author, and Actor, guiding our efforts and contributing her wisdom to this important work."

As a Social Justice Advisor and X Artist within the collective, Elder Ma-Nee plays a crucial role in guiding the direction of LOVE 2024, one of Superstar X's core channels for social change. Her wisdom helps to ensure LOVE 2024 is grounded in Indigenous teachings and values, co-creating a space where participants can engage in the (re)connecting and (un)learning essential for meaningful (re)Conciliation.

"Love is who you are when you have forgiven yourself and really love yourself."

— Elder Ma-Nee Chacaby

On behalf of Superstar X, Nicole Weatherly and Elder Ma-Nee welcome opportunities to share the LOVE 2024 journey with the media, to help spread the message throughout Turtle Island. Miigwetch / Thank you.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact: Nicole Weatherly, [email protected], 647-953-9859