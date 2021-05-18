LONGUEUIL, QC, May 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mr. Sylvain Bergeron, owner of Supermax HealthCare Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicolas Bergeron as Executive Vice-President. This change is effective immediately.

We are confident that this appointment will have a positive impact on Supermax HealthCare Canada. The expertise that Mr. Bergeron has acquired over the past seven (7) years within the company will allow us to achieve new objectives and continue to grow Supermax HealthCare Canada to an enviable level internationally.

This appointment comes as a result of the company's rapid growth over the past five (5) years. Mr. Nicolas Bergeron was one of the main actors of this growth through his interventions at several levels.

We would like to take this opportunity to announce that the manufacturing division of Supermax Medical, created in February 2021, currently has a capacity of 210 million 3-ply disposable medical masks.

Founded in 2004, Supermax Healthcare Canada is a division of the Supermax Group based in Berhad, Malaysia. Supermax Corp in the second biggest disposable glove manufacturer worldwide. Supermax's brand is a synonym of quality.

For further information: If you have more questions, you can contact Mr. Norm Vocino at the following contact information: 514-679-3451, [email protected]