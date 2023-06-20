Superior Mining International Corp. Receives Survey Results and Completes Target Generation at the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property, James Bay Region, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Superior Mining International Corp. ("Superior Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUI) (OTC: SUIFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received results from Phase 1 of its field exploration program at the Vieux Comptoir Property (the "Property"). Results for the 1,900km triaxial magnetic gradiometer survey, along with results of Remote Sensing data analysis processing, and orthophoto analysis has led to the development of specific field exploration targets at the 19,533ha James Bay Property.

Figure 1: Spectral Response indicating ‘potential’ pegmatite mineralogy over defined target areas and individually identified dyke-like structures at the Vieux Comptoir Property, James Bay, Quebec. (CNW Group/Superior Mining International Corporation) Figure 2: Total Magnetic Intensity over defined target areas and individually identified dyke-like structures at the Vieux Comptoir Property, James Bay, Quebec. (CNW Group/Superior Mining International Corporation)

Superior Mining Chairman Johnathan More, said: "We are thrilled to receive the highly-anticipated findings from our inaugural exploration at the Vieux Comptoir Property. The magnetics survey and remote sensing analyses have yielded an impressive outcome, revealing a remarkable total of nine (9) exceptional target areas that will be the primary focus of our upcoming field explorations. Of particular excitement is the substantial size of these anomalous target areas, as well as the encouraging clustering of dyke-like structures that have been expertly identified through precise exploration targeting methods." Mr. More went on to say: "These preliminary findings closely align with the remarkable outcomes achieved by our esteemed counterparts in the James Bay Region. Inspired by their success, we are thrilled to share that our very own preliminary studies at the Vieux Comptoir Property have triumphed in identifying extraordinary exploration targets. What sets us apart is the sheer magnitude and scale of our project, matching that of our competitors and showcasing unparalleled potential for success."

Targeting Highlights

Based on the results of the remote sensing data analysis and processing of magnetics data nine (9) anomalous target trends have been identified across the property.

Strike lengths of the individual target trends range in length from 5 to 20km in length and are between 500m to 1,500m in width, and are generally oriented in a northeast – southwest direction.

to in width, and are generally oriented in a northeast – southwest direction. Each of the anomalous trends contain numerous dyke-like structures identified from high resolution orthophotography. Individual dyke-like structures range in length between 50 – 500m and often occur in clusters and are generally noted to occur in conformant orientation to the target trends.

and often occur in clusters and are generally noted to occur in conformant orientation to the target trends. The individual dyke-like structures are often coincident with typical hyperspectral response of lithium bearing minerals such as spodumene as delineated from the hyperspectral analysis and are associated with expected topographical highs observed within the digital elevation model established over the property.

The predominance of the dyke-like structures at target areas 1 and 2 as well as at Target areas 7 and 8 are located in close proximity to the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite which is known to host spodumene granite within the district.

Host rocks within the target trends are predominantly gneissic tonalite, granodiorite, and diorite and occur along mapped structural trends which are defined by mapped greenstones belts.

Preliminary interpretation of the magnetics data indicates the greenstone magnetic signatures evident in off the property magnetics may continue along mapped structural trends and regional lithological contacts defined by the target trends.

Numerous demagnetized anomalies have been preliminarily defined from the airborne magnetics survey. These anomalous areas are typically northeast trending, are often coincidental with regional scale structural and lithological contacts and occur in immediate proximity the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite.

Where identified dyke-like structures are coincident with lithium-prospective hyperspectral anomalism and identified areas of demagnetization several high priority dyke-like structures have been identified for priority follow up field work.

The work completed at the Vieux Comptoir Property has assisted immensely in screening the large 19,533ha property. The detailed analysis has allowed for refined targets to be ranked and which are now scheduled for immediate follow up during the Company's inaugural prospecting and rock sampling program which is expected to be commenced in July.

Remote Sensing and Triaxial Magnetics Survey Results

Axiom Geophysics & Remote Sensing Group was contracted to complete a heliborne triaxial magnetics survey and remote sensing, hyperspectral and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data processing and analysis over the property.

Results from remote sensing data acquisition, processing, and analysis was received over the principal project area. Through machine and deep learning, band math is applied to the 10m resolution satellite and hyperspectral satellite data. This propriety analysis is designed to detect lithium-bearing minerals such as spodumene and lepidolite using a hyperspectral fingerprinting method and has highlighted nine (9) new high priority targets at the Vieux Comptoir Property.

A total of 1,899 line kilometres of Airborne Triaxial Magnetic Gradiometer survey was also completed over 5 days at the property. The total survey comprised approximately 16,860ha. The survey was flown at 100m line spacing in a northwest to southeast orientation, with tie lines at 1,000m spacing. The Triaxial system consists of three GSMP-35A high precision potassium magnetometers mounted on a tri-directional bird that is towed by an FX2 helicopter platform. The data produced includes Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI), Residual Magnetic Intensity (RMI), Analytic Signal (AS), First Vertical Derivative (VD1) derivatives, including an unconstrained 3D inversion of the data set. The magnetics data is currently being interpreted to delineate additional target areas and refine the lithological and structural controls on pegmatite emplacement at the property.

Inaugural Heli-Assisted Prospecting and Rock Sampling Program.

The experienced team at Axiom Exploration Group has been contracted to complete a heli-assisted field program at the Vieux Comptoir Property. While ongoing refinement of the exploration targets is being completed utilizing the extensive expertise from Axiom's Geophysics and Remote Sensing technical teams.

With the refined target ranking in hand, field crews will systematically map and sample priority target areas to collect valuable mineralogical and geochemical data to confirm lithium potential and trace element geochemistry.

The field crews will utilize portable SciApps Geochem Analyzer to confirm favourable lithium geochemistry to vector in on high priority targets in the field which will greatly improve the effectiveness of field explorations.

About the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property :

The Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property was acquired to explore for lithium and is located in the James Bay Region, Quebec and includes rocks of the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite. The Property is located along the trend from Winsome Resources, Adina Project and Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project. The Property is an early-stage exploration opportunity, comprising of a total of 381 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 19,533ha or 195km2.

The Vieux Comptoir Property is located in the James Bay region on Quebec, in the La Grande sub-province of the Superior Province. The Property encompasses lithium pegmatite prospective source rocks of the Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite which have been identified on the Property. Regionally, the Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite is known to host K-feldspar granite phases in pegmatite form which may host an abundance of spodumene.

The Property is located along the La Grande Greenstone Belt trend. The Corvette Shear Zone passes through the Property and such regional structures are known to focus pegmatite emplacement in the surrounding district.

The project area was targeted by the Company and the claims were acquired to obtain a strategic land position within the lithium prospective James Bay region. The Property is adjacent to established lithium pegmatite occurrences and active successful projects:

Approximately 45km east of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project where numerous Spodumene bearing pegmatites have been discovered, and recent drilling includes intersections including 83.7 m of 3.13% Li2O, including 19.8 m of 5.28% Li2O. ( https://patriotbatterymetals.com/portfolio/corvette/ )



Approximately 45km west of Winsome Resources, Adina Project where early-stage explorations have identified outcropping pegmatites across the property returned results up to 4.89% Li2O, recent drilling results include 12.2 metres grading 1.5% Li2O from 63.3m . ( https:// winsomeresources . com .au/projects/ adina / )

Qualified Person: Luke van der Meer (P.Geo) is a consultant to the company, is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed the technical information of this news release. Historical information contained in this news release is derived from previous workers Assessment Reports and has not been field verified.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Brent Butler"

_________________________

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Superior assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE Superior Mining International Corporation

For further information: Superior Mining International Corp., https://superiormininginternational.com, 515-401-7479