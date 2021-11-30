Superior Mining International Corp. Acquires the High-Grade Monexco Group Gold Property, Chibougamau, North Québec

Superior Mining International Corp. will obtain 100% of Monexco Group Property, north of Chibougamau , Québec

, Québec The property includes known high-grade gold surface occurrences distributed over about 400 metres of strike length

Property straddling a newly defined regional structure with proven fertility for gold

Close to infrastructures and all year long accessibility

The Monexco gold trend has several historical gold grades in the 10 g/t to up to 126.8 g/t* range from various stripped areas distributed over 400 metres of strike length. The whole land package is centered on the Faribeault Fault Zone and associated cross cutting structures identified for its gold potential by the province of Québec MERN (Ministère Énergie et Ressources Natuelles).

* Technical Report on the Monexco Property, McCorkill Township, Chibougamau, Québec, Vol 1. Prepared for Typhoon Exploration Inc. Martin Demers P.Geo., March 6th 2018.

Chibougamau Area

The Chibougamau segment corresponds to the northeastern portion of the Abitibi greenstone Belt. The area can be represented as a folded sequence of mafic to felsic volcanic sequences interlayered with sediments. An allmark of the area is the extensive layered mafic and ultramafic intrusions interposed in the stratigraphic sequence. The Doré Lake complex is the main host of the Chibougamau Central Camp and had historical production of 74Mt for a metal production of 4.3 Moz and 1.3Mt of copper extracted from polymetallics veins and shears zones.

Source: Mineral Potential of the Chibougamau Mining District, PRO 99-05, MERN

The regional geology was well documented over decades of mapping and drilling works, mainly through favorable outcropping conditions when compared to the remainder of the Abitibi Belt. Unlike the copper bearing veins exploration, little attention was devoted to gold systems. Monexco gold showings (see map) follow a North-East inferred strike slip fault intersecting the East-West Faribeault shear and fault zone.

Monexco Gold Trend and Showings

The Monexco cluster of high-grade gold showings covers an area making approximately 400 metres along strike and 400 metres across the main structure. The quartz-tourmaline veins and quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins sets follow East-West and North-East orientations, hosted in strong iron carbonate alteration affecting both mafic volcanic, gabbros and quartzo-feldspathic dykes. A dozen or so stripped and sampled areas were recorded accurately by a previous operator. Following table summarised compiled historical results and observations from four main areas. Displayed coordinates are centered on each stripped area and represent a distance of about 100 to 150 metres between each location.

Gold showing

(UTM nad83Z18) Mineralization Geological control Sampling Monexco #1 572250E/5538900N North-south to north-east quartz-tourmaline veins cross cutting quartz-feldspathic dykes and gabbro sill. Strike slip shearing and iron carbonatization along quartzo-feldsapthic dykes contacts. 1 g/t to 42.8 g/t from 18 over 51 chip samples. Rivière Nord 572100E/55388855N East-west, north-east, south-west veins and veinlets network. Gabbro-basalt sheared contact with strong iron carbonatization. 3.1 g/t to 22.7 g/t from 4 over 32 channel samples. Monexco #3 572425E/5538875N North-south to north-east quartz-tourmaline veins cross cutting quartz-feldspathic dykes and gabbro sill. Strike slip shearing and iron carbonatization along quartzo-feldsapthic dykes contacts. 1 g/t to 9 g/t from 6 over 23 channel samples. "VG" 572255E/5538475N North-east, and north-west moderately dipping, conjugated tensional veins sets. Finely disseminated pyrite in veins and host rocks with sporadic visible gold. 3 to 7 metres wide cross cutting north-east fracture zones followed over 30m. 1 g/t to 16 g/t from 9 over 124 channel samples.

Caurionary Note: these historical results are played as examples of the grade distribution over particular areas. Their local provenance avoid to trace no assumption about the average grade or continuity of a mineralized structure.

Ref: Technical Report on the Monexco Property, McCorkill Township, Chibougamau, Québec, Vol 1. Prepared for Typhoon Exploration Inc. Martin Demers P.Geo., March 6th 2018.

Faribeault Fault Potential

The Province, through the MERN (Ministère Energie Ressources Naturelle), has highlighted an area south of the Faribeault Fault Zone extending along the property for about 5km of strike length as a favorability zone for orogenic gold deposits. The structure shows similarities with other regional gold bearing structures of the Abitibi Belt such as the proximity of discordant lithological contacts, strong iron carbonate alteration, a high density of dykes and cross cutting north-east strike slip faults.

The Monexco Group Property covers about 30km of this main structure, it also extending over north-east trending lineament which were recognized using magnetic data enhancement and filtering.

Terms of the Agreement

Superior Mining International Corp. will pay an aggregate amount of $100,000 and issue 3.3 million shares in exchange for 100% interest in the Property. The Sellers retain a Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty of 3%. The level of the Royalty may be reduced at any time from 3% to 2% subject to certain payments.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Martin Demers P.Geo,OGQ (#770), who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who has reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

