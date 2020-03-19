Superior Gold Inc. Provides COVID-19 Update

OPERATIONS CONTINUE AS PLANNED

TORONTO, March 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today details of the measures it has put in place to mitigate the threat presented by the COVID-19 virus ("COVID") at its 100%-owned Plutonic Gold operations in Western Australia and corporate offices in Toronto, Canada and Perth, Australia.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "The health and safety of our employees and communities is of paramount importance to us. To date, we have had no incidences of infection from COVID at both our operations and corporate offices and our operations have been unaffected and continue as planned. We take the threat presented by COVID extremely seriously and have developed an Infectious Disease Management Plan following the guidelines provided by the Government of Western Australia and the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety. Part of this plan includes the appointment of an Infectious Disease Manager.

As a "Fly In, Fly Out" operation, we require any employee or visitor, who has travelled from overseas, must have self isolated for 14 days prior to flying into the Plutonic Gold operations site, as directed by Australian Government Emergency Legislation. Additionally, we have placed the same restriction on anyone exhibiting symptoms associated with the development of COVID prior to boarding any of our flights into the Plutonic Gold operations, irrespective of where they have travelled from. Only personnel deemed essential are permitted to travel to site.

Our priority is to maintain the health and safety of our employees and business partners on site and to keep our business productive. A number of other site-based measures have been implemented to minimize the risk of infection including the practice of social distancing, enhanced personal hygiene practices, and ongoing employee education and assistance. Should an employee contract COVID, we have established an isolation area, with substantial capacity. If required, we have emergency MEDIVAC protocols in place. We have also instructed employees whose work can be performed off site to work from home. At the corporate level, we have also asked our head office staff to work remotely and have suspended all international travel.

Finally, we have confirmed the continued availability of our critical supplies and will continue to work to ensure their availability."

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

