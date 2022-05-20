SUPERIOR GOLD ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR AND NOMINATION OF MICHAEL PESNER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Pesner is President of Hermitage Canada Finance Inc., a company he founded in 2002 that provides financial advisory, mergers and acquisitions, and financial advisory services to public and private corporations in diverse industries. Prior to that, he spent 26 years at KPMG and predecessor firms where he accumulated a considerable amount of experience in financial management, corporate governance, and investment banking, including M&A transactions as well as debt and equity financing. His past and present directorship experience includes KPMG, David's Tea, Fonds Régional de Montréal, FTQ, Richmont Mines, SAQ (Société des alcools du Québec) and Wallbridge Mining to name just a few. His roles in various capacities including Lead Director and Audit Committee Chair, at such high-profile organizations, earned him the distinction of being named as one of Quebec's Top 10 Corporate Directors in Les Affaires newspaper.

Chris Jordaan, President, and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "We are very pleased to nominate Michael to the Board. The addition of his strong financial skill set will be beneficial as we continue to grow and expand operations at the Plutonic Gold Mine. We would also like to sincerely thank Mark for his invaluable contributions to the Board over the last five years. He has been the Chairman since the IPO and has navigated the Company to the successful production growth story it is today. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open-pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects, and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Continue to Follow, Like and Watch our progress:

Web: www.superior-gold.com | Twitter: @SuperiorGoldInc | Facebook: SuperiorGoldInc | Instagram: SuperiorGoldInc | LinkedIn: Superior Gold Inc. | YouTube: Superior Gold

SOURCE Superior Gold

For further information: Superior Gold Inc., Mike McAllister, CPIR, Vice President Investor Relations, [email protected], Tel: 647-925-1293