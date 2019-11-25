Superior Court grants relief to Jim Karygiannis as Councillor for Ward 22

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Superior Court of Justice, today, granted Jim Karygiannis relief from forfeiture of his seat as a Councillor for Ward 22.

On November 6, Toronto City Clerk, Ulli Watkiss, gave notice to Mr. Karygiannis that he was no longer a City of Toronto Councillor based on the supplementary financial statement that he filed for the 2018 election, as required under the Municipal Elections Act.

Based on today's ruling, arrangements are being made to allow Mr. Karygiannis to attend City Council's regularly scheduled meeting tomorrow, Nov. 26, as the Councillor for Ward 22.

