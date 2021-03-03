TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - When you read about the new lists of 'superfoods' hyped every year, they always seem to be the most overlooked foods, conveniently kept in your kitchen. Even with their ease of access, nutritional benefits and hype, it does seem the kitchen is where they stay. The truth is superfoods don't belong in the kitchen. They belong in you.

Superfoods are nutrient dense, and in combination with other foods have one goal - to enhance you! Looking beyond the kitchen, there are superfoods that exist but never make these trendy lists. One such mysterious superfood is Marine Phytoplankton. This nano-nutrient was discovered in 1960. It's taken 50 years to determine how to produce it for human consumption. Mostly unheard of until now, this isn't your regular pond-scum. This is a sophisticated ocean plant, found in a unique product called Oceans Alive® by Activation Products.

OCEANS ALIVE®

Oceans Alive® consists of two specially cultivated, hand-selected Marine Phytoplankton strains. They are grown in a photobioreactor in Spain which creates a perfectly pure ocean on land for the phytoplankton to grow in; a natural ecosystem that is free of any contaminants commonly found in the ocean. The process is a completely sustainable model with all of the healthy nutrients maintained in their perfect form for consumption.

What does this mean? Activation Products is enhancing the ocean world because the ocean water used to grow phytoplankton circulates back into the ocean. Improving the ecological system, while also improving your health.

Found beyond the kitchen, but looking to take up residence in yours, Oceans Alive® is a great addition to your smoothie, water or mixed with your morning yogurt! There are a variety of culinary applications for this product - you're sure to find one you love and can easily incorporate Oceans Alive into your every day.

(Find images, here)

Health Benefits:

Its powerful micro-nutrient profile has a unique ability to strengthen the cell membranes and induce cell regeneration.

and induce cell regeneration. The nutrient density of this microalgae provides you with a wide array of vitamins, minerals, essential fatty, amino acids and enzymes that supports a healthy immune system.

Very high in Super Oxide Dismutase, amino acids, and omega 3 fatty acids. All known to support a healthy cardiovascular system.

Its natural high concentration of Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) helps fuel positive brain function.

Check out www.activationproducts.com for more information.

SOURCE Activation Products (CAN) Inc

For further information: Victoria Mattacchione, [email protected]