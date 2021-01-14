Superfan Nav Bhatia partners with wellness start-up to offer free virtual fitness classes

The "Home Run" campaign offers a variety of free classes at different skill levels, including: yoga, conditioning, zumba, kickboxing, and even activities for toddlers. These live virtual classes will be held through Zoom so that individuals and their families can participate safely in the comfort of their homes.

"My mission in life is to bring people together. I am so proud to be partnering with ZERV to bring free virtual fitness classes to your home; what a great way to spend time with family and get healthier. I will be personally Co-leading classes as I begin my journey towards a healthier lifestyle. C'mon Canada, I will see you online and ready to get moving together!" says the Superfan

Not only will the "Home Run" campaign help families, but it will also support people within the fitness industry who have been affected by the shutdown.

To view class schedule and sign-up for free sessions, visit: www.zerv.io/homerun.

