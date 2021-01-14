Superfan Nav Bhatia partners with wellness start-up to offer free virtual fitness classes
Jan 14, 2021, 07:00 ET
Superfan Nav Bhatia and ZERV are launching a campaign to keep Canadians healthy and active during the lockdown.
TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Superfan Nav Bhatia and ZERV, a Toronto based start-up focused on personal care services, have launched the "Home Run" campaign to keep Canadians healthy and active during the lockdown.
Nav Bhatia, best known as the Toronto Raptor's Superfan, has always looked for opportunities to engage with the community and bring people together. With his team in Tampa Bay, Nav is using his free time to begin a journey to a healthier lifestyle and is hoping to bring everyone along with him.
The "Home Run" campaign offers a variety of free classes at different skill levels, including: yoga, conditioning, zumba, kickboxing, and even activities for toddlers. These live virtual classes will be held through Zoom so that individuals and their families can participate safely in the comfort of their homes.
"My mission in life is to bring people together. I am so proud to be partnering with ZERV to bring free virtual fitness classes to your home; what a great way to spend time with family and get healthier. I will be personally Co-leading classes as I begin my journey towards a healthier lifestyle. C'mon Canada, I will see you online and ready to get moving together!" says the Superfan
Not only will the "Home Run" campaign help families, but it will also support people within the fitness industry who have been affected by the shutdown.
To view class schedule and sign-up for free sessions, visit: www.zerv.io/homerun.
About ZERV
ZERV is a services marketplace focused on the personal care sector. We offer an easier way for Canadians to find and book with businesses offering health, wellness and beauty services.
Website: www.zerv.io
Instagram: @Zerv_now
