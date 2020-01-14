Supercluster invests in AI's economic potential for Canadians

10 projects will bring artificial intelligence innovation to shipping, retail trade, aeronautics, health care and supply chain management

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to growing the economy, creating middle-class jobs and keeping Canada competitive. That is why, as part of its ambitious Innovation Superclusters Initiative, the Government brought together small, medium-sized and large companies, academic institutions and not-for-profit organizations to serve as anchors of innovation, growth and job creation across the country.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, congratulated the Scale AI Supercluster on the announcement of 10 new projects. These projects will bring together over 60 partner organizations—including universities and over 30 SMEs—that are exploring how AI can help reduce costs and improve efficiencies. Representing a total investment of $74.7 million, including a federal investment of up to $22.6 million, these projects will use artificial intelligence to modernize processes and enhance productivity in the shipping, retail trade, aeronautics and health care sectors.



For example, AlayaCare, a Montréal-based SME that provides home health care software, is partnering with home care providers CBI Health Group, Integracare and Bien Chez Soi to launch a $1.8-million project to give caregivers better planning and management tools aimed at ensuring that home care agencies are able to meet the growing demands of our aging population. Canadians will benefit from better patient care.

Another project will involve Air Canada, OEC Group and Edgenda working in collaboration to enhance the cargo supply chain and optimize freight capacity.

The Government's work with Scale AI is helping bring together Canada's AI industry leaders, civil society and academic experts to develop new products and services that this revolutionary new technology will unlock. As AI becomes an even greater part of our lives in the years to come, Canada will be uniquely positioned to lead, which will not only produce many new opportunities for growth but also have the potential to improve our quality of life in many new and unimaginable ways.

"With these new projects, it is clear that the Scale AI Supercluster has momentum. Canada has a global reputation for leadership in AI, and Scale AI is now helping to inspire companies to take the leap toward this revolutionary new technology. These new projects will help tackle important industrial challenges in areas of Canadian economic strength and create new opportunities for our families and the next generation of skilled workers."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"We are excited by the diversity and quality of the projects submitted to Scale AI's financing program for applied artificial intelligence projects. Every one of these 10 projects will help accelerate the adoption of AI at the participating companies and will inspire others to follow suit."

– Julien Billot, CEO, Scale AI Supercluster

These 10 new projects represent a total investment of $74.7 million , including $4.2 million from the Government of Quebec , $22.6 million from the Government of Canada and up to $47.9 million in contributions from industry and other partners.

, including from the Government of , from the Government of and up to in contributions from industry and other partners. Under an agreement signed with the supercluster, the Government of Canada is investing up to nearly $230 million in Scale AI, matched dollar for dollar by the private sector.

is investing up to nearly in Scale AI, matched dollar for dollar by the private sector. The supercluster is building intelligent supply chains through AI and robotics and helping Canadian SMEs scale up to make Canada a globally competitive export leader.

a globally competitive export leader. The Scale AI Supercluster is expected to create more than 16,000 jobs and add more than $16.5 billion to Canada's economy over 10 years.

