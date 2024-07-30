Ultimate prize pack includes 4 tickets and an all-expenses paid trip to the World Premiere of

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World

BRAMPTON ON, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Get ready to unleash your inner Super Hero as a cool Marvel trading card promotion comes to your neighbourhood grocery store. It's time to embark on an epic adventure filled with collectibles, games, and incredible prizes!

Starting August 1st, Marvel is offering trading cards to customers when they shop in-store and online at No Frills®, The Real Canadian Superstore®, Maxi®, Provigo®, Zehrs®, Your Independent Grocer®, Real Atlantic Superstore®, Valu-Mart®, Loblaws®, Independent City Market®, Fortinos®, The Real Canadian Wholesale Club®, Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® across the country. There are ninety character and badge cards to collect in total and each pack contains 4 individual cards. Packs are free with every $25* purchase and for only $5, customers can purchase a Marvel collector's album. Both the cards and the collector's album are made from 100% FSC® certified paper sourced from responsibly managed forests and are recyclable.

To help Canadians celebrate this exciting collaboration, there are a number Avengers and Spider-Man products sold in select locations across toys, apparel and home décor, as well as in-store Marvel activities including a Marvel themed word-puzzle scavenger hunt, local costume events and a chance for one lucky customer to win 4 tickets and an all-expense paid trip to the global premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World in Los Angeles**. This unique prize experience includes round-trip flights, two nights' accommodation in Hollywood, spending money, a Hollywood tour, plus tickets to Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles.

"We're always looking for new and exciting ways to show our gratitude to Canadians and what better way to do that than with Marvel," said Mary MacIsaac, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Control Brands, Loblaw Companies Ltd. "Whether you're checking out our new flyer promotions, weekly special bonus offers on major brands or stocking up on Hit of the Month deals, Marvel will add more thrill and excitement to your regular trip to the grocery store."

*Conditions and exclusions apply. **No purchase necessary. Contest ends September 12, 2024. ARV of prize package is $10,000 CDN. For complete offer details, more information on the Loblaw Universe, and official contest rules, including how to enter , please visit: www.loblawuniverse.ca.

