Super Channel Heart & Home, Canada's best destination for Christmas movie viewing, launches "Home for the Holidays" contest promotion

The giveaway is supported with an original song written and performed by young, emerging artists from Western Canada and a music video produced by Super Channel.

"We wanted to find music for our "Home for the Holidays" giveaway that really illustrated our core themes of heart and home for the channel," said Don McDonald, President and CEO. "When we couldn't find anything suitable from our usual resources, we decided to reach out to local talent to create a special song that would resonate with our viewers at this time of year. We were so thrilled with the result, we decided to use it as an opportunity to create a video of the making of the song, and to release the song to the public. We are thrilled to be able to extend our support of Canadian talent beyond the film and television industry, and showcase some young, emerging musical artists with this project."

The song, entitled "Coming Home for the Holidays", tells the heartwarming story of a young woman who misses her family and decides to make the journey home for the holidays. The song was co-written by four young singer/songwriters: Hailey Benedict (17), Anna M Johnson (15), Keltie Monaghan (18) and Jordyn Pollard (18). These four talented artists, who are up-and-coming stars in the Canadian music industry, combined their creative talents and unique styles to create an emotional and heartfelt song, which captures the essence of heart, home and family during the holidays.

All four artists contributed their vocal talents in-studio to the recording of the song and video, and were accompanied on guitar by Josh Ruzycki and on the piano by Wes Inaba of Pure Artists , who also served as producer. The song was sound engineered by Sandro Dominelli of Dominelli Studios.

"Coming Home for the Holidays" will be released on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and other online music platforms on October 25. A full version of the music video will be released on the Heart & Home channel and via the Super Channel website on November 1. Some making-of footage from the video shoot and other behind the scenes content will also be released on the Super Channel website and shared on Super Channel Heart & Home's social media channels beginning November 15. Beginning December 1, Touch Canada, Super Channel's sister radio station will broadcast the audio version of the song on its five AM (The Light) & Shine FM stations in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary.

To view the Super Channel image promo featuring the song as well as bios and social media links of the performers, click here . Super Channel Heart & Home is currently in free preview until Oct 21 with participating television providers across the country. Please check local listings.

