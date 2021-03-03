Super Channel Files Application for an Injunction to End Sale of Pirate Devices

Move Will Protect Consumers, Support Canadian Jobs

EDMONTON, AB, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Allarco Entertainment, parent company of Canadian pay-television provider Super Channel, has filed an application for an injunction with the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. They have asked the court to order four Canadian retailers to immediately stop selling set-top boxes that are designed to illegally pirate television programming — including Super Channel's.

The retailers named in the injunction are Staples, Best Buy, London Drugs and Canada Computers. Super Channel also filed a lawsuit in 2019 calling on these retailers to stop selling the devices. The suit is still pending.

In filing the suit, Super Channel published videotape evidence of retailers counselling customers on how to use the set-top boxes to illegally pirate television programming.

"It shouldn't be the business of one Canadian business to hurt another Canadian business," says Don McDonald, President and CEO of Super Channel. "We would never tolerate a retailer openly selling a device to help someone defeat security surveillance and shoplift. But that's exactly what's happening, and we're asking the court to put an immediate stop to it."

McDonald added, "This is not a victimless crime. Piracy hurts the Canadian television industry and costs Canadian jobs."

During its investigation, Super Channel also discovered that many of these pirate devices, most of which are made in China, are pre-loaded with malware that can access consumers' home networks and private data without their knowledge.

"These boxes are really digital-theft devices, and what they're stealing is data about you and your family," says Dr. Eric Cole, an expert on cyber security who consulted on the lawsuit.

"People are putting themselves at real risk, and they don't even know it," says McDonald. "We hope to get the word out to people through this lawsuit, and by asking for this injunction."

View the video evidence obtained by Super Channel here.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Note: Members of the media who require access to court proceedings can find more information here: https://www.albertacourts.ca/qb/resources/media

