Super Anytime Launches in Manitoba, Offering Canadians a Platform for Delivery and Click-and-Collect of Legal Adult-Use Cannabis

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Super Anytime Inc. ("Super") is pleased to announce the launch of Super Anytime : Canada's first on demand multi-retailer e-commerce platform for ordering adult-use cannabis. Starting in Manitoba effective today, consumers of legal age across the province will be able to order adult-use cannabis products for delivery directly to their door from their favourite licensed retailers, including the Delta 9 Cannabis Store ("Delta 9") and Garden Variety.

"We're very excited for the launch of the Super platform in the province of Manitoba; it's a big moment for our company, and represents a significant step in the maturation of Canada's cannabis industry," said Ian Delves, President and Co-Founder of Super. "We're extremely proud of our entire team who have worked tremendously hard to prepare for the launch of the Super platform. With this successful launch, we now have our sights set on Alberta and Ontario" he added.

Through Super, the Company is replicating its existing technology platform and capabilities for on-demand alcohol (" Boozer "), to service Canada's evolving adult-use cannabis market. Super seeks to be consumers' preferred option for ordering legal adult-use cannabis products by providing a consolidated view of retailers. The e-commerce platform presents a convenient, reliable, and enjoyable order and delivery experience, all in a manner that is compliant with provincial regulations1.

"The launch of the Super platform is a testament to our team's diligence in understanding and navigating the complex intersection of e-commerce for legalized controlled substances, including adult-use cannabis, and their evolving regulations," commented Michael Kniazeff, CEO and Co-Founder of Super. "We look forward to partnering with additional licensed cannabis retailers in Manitoba," he added.

The Super platform not only offers a convenient and safe way for ordering adult-use cannabis, but is geared to generate increased order volumes and drive value-add for participating retail partners, providing a full turn-key solution in Super. "We were impressed from the onset with the Super team's diligence in maintaining compliance, and the seamless integration process to have Delta 9 stores go-live on the platform," commented Matthew Sodomsky, CTO of Delta 9. Sheilagh Dohie, Regional Retail Manager of Garden Variety added "we are pleased to add an additional purchasing channel for Garden Variety's valued customers, while keeping our operations in a 'business-as-usual' cadence."

In addition to Delta 9 and Garden Variety, Super anticipates other branded licensed retail locations to become available to Super customers in the near term. "We are pleased with the conversations and relationships we've developed in Manitoba, including those with regulatory bodies, licensed retailers, and pertinent partner-vendors," noted Kniazeff. "We are eager to continue our expansion across the country to target provinces with amenable legislative landscapes, supported by our established technology partnerships with Shopify, COVA, and beyond."

1 Only in provinces and territories with regulations permitting.

About Super Anytime Inc.

Launched in January 2020, Super Anytime Inc. is Canada's first multi-retailer e-commerce marketplace for ordering legal cannabis products from licensed retailers. Currently active in Manitoba, Super allows consumers of legal age to order adult-use cannabis products from their favourite licensed retailers across the province from the comfort of anywhere, including the ability to have ordered products be delivered directly to their door on-demand. Super works with licensed retailers to provide a turn-key solution for POS integration, last mile delivery, and click-and-collect functionality.

Super seeks to be consumers' preferred option for ordering legal adult-use cannabis by providing a convenient, reliable, and enjoyable order and delivery experience, all in a manner that is compliant with applicable regulations.



For more information on Super Anytime Inc. visit: superanytime.com.

SOURCE Boozer Inc.

For further information: [email protected], https://www.superanytime.com/contact, Super Anytime Inc.

Related Links

https://boozer.delivery/

