Sunwing Vacations Group hosts second annual Amplify Leaders Event, bringing together 150 epic leaders for a day of team building and celebration

A retrospective on the business over the past year and key milestones from Andrew Dawson , President of Sunwing Vacations Group

, President of Sunwing Vacations Group Highlights for the upcoming winter season and the group's strategic vision for the future from Samantha Taylor , Chief Marketing and Digital Officer for Sunwing Vacations Group

, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer for Sunwing Vacations Group A presentation from Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group CEO, on the importance of the vacations business to the WestJet Group's overall growth

An executive panel discussion addressing thought-provoking questions from attendees

Guest presentations from Sunwing's longstanding resort partner, RIU Hotels & Resorts, and from Sunwing's trusted partner in destination, NexusTours.com

Plus, key brand and business updates from Sunwing Vacations, WestJet Vacations and WestJet Vacations Quebec, SellOffVacations and Vacation Express

"We had an incredible day at Amplify this year, sharing key business updates, addressing challenges and opportunities in the travel industry and, most importantly, celebrating our passionate leaders who strengthen our business and make our company thrive," said Andrew Dawson, President of Sunwing Vacations Group. "It was an excellent kick-off to our upcoming winter season, which will see us bringing more Canadians to more sun destinations, and we cannot wait to deliver an incredible winter season for sun-seekers from coast to coast."

"Last year, we unveiled the new brand positioning for Sunwing Vacations Group to leaders, and this year we built on that incredible momentum by sharing more about the strategic pillars for our continued success," added Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer for Sunwing Vacations Group. "It was an inspiring day learning about each brand's marketing efforts for this winter, key markers for the future growth of the business, and to celebrate what truly makes our company great: our passionate leaders and employees, who inform our epic culture every single day while making vacation dreams come true for our cherished customers."

Sunwing Vacations Group, the vacation division of the WestJet Group, encompasses the leading Canadian vacation brands Sunwing Vacations, WestJet Vacations and, newly launched in May 2024, WestJet Vacations Québec, along with the growing United States tour operator Vacation Express, together with the group's travel retail businesses SellOffVacations.com and Luxe Destination Weddings. Together they form the largest vacations brands in North America. More information on each brand, the company's growth trajectory and employment opportunities can be found at sunwingvacationsgroup.com.

