Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd. signs exclusive distribution agreement for innovative Naloxone delivery system

VICTORIA, BC, Feb 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd. ("Sunshine Labs" or "Sunshine") a Canadian-based biosciences company that aims to provide harm reduction products to the global market, is thrilled to announce its exclusive distribution agreement with PharmaPac, a U.S. national point-of-care medication dispensing solutions provider.

Under this exclusive agreement, Waxed International, a subsidiary of Sunshine Labs, will serve as the sole distributor of a new Naloxone delivery system in Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This agreement is the next step in allowing Sunshine Labs to play a pivotal role in ensuring the availability of life-saving products that address the challenges posed by the toxic drug crisis.

"We are eager to bring this critical piece of the puzzle to market, allowing us for the first time to utilize the licenses we have to prevent drug harm in Canada," said Donovan Edwards, Sunshine's CEO. "Together with PharmaPac, we are confident we can make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and communities affected by the toxic drug crisis."

By reimagining the Naloxone delivery system with PharmaPac's FenPen, Sunshine Labs aims to empower first responders, family members, or bystanders with a rapid means to revive individuals in the midst of an overdose. The FenPen pack offers 2 auto-injectors each with a single dose of Naloxone. It is designed to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. This life-saving device can be used rapidly without assembly by anyone and does not require medical training. The FenPen is a product on the forefront of innovation in harm reduction and is in the FDA filing process 510k and is pending approval in the USA and Canada.

"We are excited to align with Sunshine Labs in bringing much needed harm prevention products to this underserved market." said Anthony Thomas, PharmaPac's COO. "This collaboration is a testament to our shared values and determination to contribute positively to the well-being of individuals and communities."

About Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd:

Based in Canada on the west coast of British Columbia, our facility and location were selected to allow the benefits of scalability. We are establishing international partnerships to provide Controlled Substances and Psychedelics under the guidelines of the CDSA. We advocate for the responsible use of these substances while championing wider availability for therapeutic and medicinal purposes. Sunshine Labs has a role to play by offering controlled substances to experts in this field including healthcare providers and harm reduction programs. We are well positioned to meet the future demands of this growing marketplace.

Our Dealer's License includes several controlled substances in amounts that allow for provision of secure global supply. Health Canada allows us to possess, produce, assemble, sell and transport these restricted substances which include: Psilocybin, MDMA, Coca Leaf and Cocaine, DAM (heroin), Morphine and Opium, Methamphetamine, Psilocin and Dexamphetamine.

