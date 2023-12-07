Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Unit Offering

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd. ("Sunshine Labs" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based biosciences company that aims to provide harm reduction products to the global market, today announced that it is launching a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for proceeds of up to C$2,500,000, which Offering is not subject to a minimum raise. The Offering is for up to 3,125,000 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") of the Company at a price of C$0.80 (the "Issue Price") per Special Warrant. Each Special Warrant will automatically convert into one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") on the earlier of (i) the first business day following the date on which a receipt for a final prospectus has been issued to the Company by the securities regulatory authorities in a Province of Canada; or (ii) the date that is twelve (12) months following the date of issuance of the Special Warrant.

At Sunshine Labs, we are dedicated to saving lives and creating positive change in communities impacted by the toxic drug epidemic. Holding a Health Canada dealer's license, we proudly stand as the first Canadian company legally authorized to offer harm reduction medications and a regulated supply of substances previously only accessible through illicit markets.

"We are eager to offer an investment in harm reduction to the Canadian and international market," said Donovan Edwards, Sunshine's CEO. "Together with our investors, we are confident we can make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and communities affected by the toxic drug crisis."

Sunshine Labs is a Canadian-based biosciences company that aims to bring a safer supply of drugs to the global market. Sunshine Labs is licensed by Health Canada to conduct the following regulated activities: possession, production, assembling, sale/provision and sending, transportation and delivery of substances including Psilocybin, MDMA, Coca Leaf and Cocaine, DAM (heroin), Morphine and Opium, Methamphetamine, Psilocin, and Dexamphetamine.

Sale of these substances can only occur under the specific guidelines of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). Sale is allowed to another licensed dealer, pharmacist, practitioner, or hospital employee provided they have the necessary Health Canada License. This license does not permit the sale of any of these substances to the general public.

