Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd. and Optimi Health Corp. Announce Strategic Supply Agreement

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd. ("Sunshine Labs" or "Sunshine"), a Canadian-based biosciences company that aims to provide harm reduction products to the global market, today announced it has entered into a supply agreement with Optimi Health Corp. ("Optimi"), a leading end-to-end drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada.

Under terms of the agreement, Optimi will supply GMP quality-controlled Full Spectrum Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and encapsulated psilocybin product, and encapsulated MDMA from Optimi's 10,000 sq ft, state-of-the-art facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

"Our partnership with Optimi solidifies our commitment to delivering a safe and secure supply of controlled substances globally. Together, we are poised to create a robust pipeline for delivering high-quality psychedelics to the current accessible international market, setting new standards for innovation and reliability," commented Donovan Edwards, Sunshine's CEO.

"Our alignment with Sunshine Labs opens opportunities to harness our collective contacts and connections, addressing the global demand for GMP drug substances for research purposes on a meaningful scale," added Optimi's CEO, Bill Ciprick.

Both companies are licensed by Health Canada and dedicated to maintaining the highest level of GMP drug production, as mandated by Health Canada under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CSDA) and Part C, Division 2 of the Food and Drug Regulations.

Mr. Ciprick and Mr. Edwards will host a joint webinar on Tuesday, December 12 at 4:30pm EST to discuss the benefits of the supply agreement for both companies. For access, please follow this link.

ABOUT SUNSHINE LABS :

Sunshine Labs is a Canadian-based biosciences company that aims to bring a safer supply of drugs to the global market. Sunshine Labs is licensed by Health Canada to conduct the following regulated activities: possession, production, assembling, sale/provision and sending, transportation and delivery of substances including Psilocybin, MDMA, Coca Leaf and Cocaine, DAM (heroin), Morphine and Opium, Methamphetamine, Psilocin, and Dexamphetamine.

Sale of these substances can only occur under the specific guidelines of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). Sale is allowed to another licensed dealer, pharmacist, practitioner, or hospital employee provided they have the necessary Health Canada License. This license does not permit the sale of any of these substances to the general public.

ABOUT OPTIMI: (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. an end-to-end drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply, for clinical research purposes, psychedelic substances such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine ("MDMA"), natural GMP-grade psilocybin, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company's goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug candidates throughout the world. Optimi's products are grown and manufactured at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

For further information: For Sunshine Earth Labs media inquiries, please contact Amber Wood at: [email protected], 250.900.3195; For investor inquiries, please contact us at: [email protected], www.sunshinelabs.life; For Optimi Health media inquiries, please contact Michael Kydd at: [email protected], 902.880.6121; For investor inquiries, please contact us at: [email protected], www.optimihealth.ca