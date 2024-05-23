Sunscope Recalls NÜTRL-Branded Tumbler Cup in Canada

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - UPDATED 5/23 - NÜTRL Canada has been informed that Sunscope initiated a voluntary recall in Canada of a promotional tumbler cup due to a manufacturing defect that may present a safety hazard. This NÜTRL-branded tumbler, manufactured by Sunscope, was offered as a gift with purchase in select stores in Canada in April and May of 2024.

Based on their testing to date, Sunscope has determined that some of the tumblers may contain a chemical cleaning solution that was trapped between the inner walls of the tumbler, which contains some levels of sulfuric and phosphoric acids. This solution may release when the tumbler is filled with liquid, posing a potential risk of serious injury. The interaction between the solution and the tumbler may also result in elevated levels of iron, chromium and nickel. A range of health effects has been associated with ingestion of these substances, including burning of the lips, tongue, throat, stomach, and other tissue damage, and nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea. Health effects associated with skin contact with these substances include blistering, burns, pain, and redness.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tumbler and call this toll-free number for further information: 1 (866) 846-1778; or email [email protected]. If you are experiencing any symptoms, you should seek medical attention. Visit the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health & Safety website for more information on sulfuric and phosphoric acid and potential symptoms of exposure: www.ccohs.ca/oshanswers/chemicals/chem_profiles.

Consumer safety is our top priority. Together with Sunscope and their distributor Staples Promotional Products Canada, we are working with Health Canada to proactively notify consumers.

For further information: For media enquiries please contact Nina Kalos on [email protected].