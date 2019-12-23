Sunniva Inc. And CannaPharmaRx, Inc. Provide Update On The Sale Of Sunniva Medical Inc.

For more information about the Company please visit: www.sunniva.com.

To be added to the Sunniva email distribution list please register at www.sunniva.com/email-alerts .

For more information on CannaPharmaRx please visit www.CannaPharmaRx.com .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information or Statements (with respect to Sunniva)

This press release contains forward-looking information or statements. All statements that are or information which is not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Sunniva's operations and growth opportunities and the completion of the SMI Transaction are "forward-looking information or statements". Forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking information and statements contained herein, Sunniva has made numerous assumptions including, among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the Sunniva's continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information or statements. Although Sunniva has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information or statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information or statements. Sunniva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

Safe Harbor Statement (with respect to CannaPharmaRx)

This press release may contain forward looking statements vis-à-vis CannaPharmaRx which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on its common and preferred stock, statements related to its financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by CannaPharmaRx with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in CannaPharmaRx's filings with the SEC. Among other matters, CannaPharmaRx may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in CannaPharmaRx's most recent SEC filings. CannaPharmaRx has incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in its expansion of its existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that CannaPharmaRx will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose CannaPharmaRx to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where it will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Company Contacts:





Sunniva Inc. CannaPharmaRx, Inc. Dr. Anthony Holler Attention: [email protected] Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations Phone: (866) 786-6482 Phone: (949) 652-6838



Sunniva Investor Relations

Rob Knowles

VP Corporate Development

Phone: (587) 430-0680

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Sunniva Inc.