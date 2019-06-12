Sunniva Inc. Agrees To Sell Its Okanagan Falls Property To CannaPharmaRx, Inc. For CAD $20 Million

Transaction is subject to financial audit and satisfaction of other conditions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva") (CSE:SNN, OTCQB:SNNVF) and CannaPharmaRx, Inc. ("CannaPharmaRx") (OTC Pink: CPMD) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a share purchase agreement dated June 11, 2019, pursuant to which Sunniva has agreed to sell Sunniva Medical Inc. ("SMI") to CannaPharmaRx in an all-cash transaction for CAD $20 million less certain outstanding liabilities in SMI, including the mortgage on the property. Net proceeds payable to Sunniva are anticipated to be approximately CAD $15.5 million. Closing is anticipated to occur on or around July 5, 2019. Effectiveness of the agreement is subject to certain closing conditions including completion of a financial audit of SMI and receipt of sufficient financing by the Purchaser.

SMI owns the Sunniva Canada Campus, which includes construction assets for a planned 759,000 square foot greenhouse located on an approximately 114-acre property in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia.

"The sale of SMI is in line with our previously announced strategy of evaluating strategic alternatives for our operations in Canada," said Dr. Anthony Holler, CEO of Sunniva Inc. "Sunniva is focused on the advancement of our California assets and expanding our sales and distribution infrastructure in the state to support our continued growth in this rapidly evolving market. The disposition of the Okanagan Falls property is part of this strategy as we are directing our efforts and capital resources towards the completion of the Cathedral City facility and the ongoing development of our cannabis brands in California."

Dominic Colvin, the CEO of CannaPharmaRx stated, "We are excited to have reached an agreement to purchase this property from Sunniva. The acquisition and development of the Okanagan Falls property, combined with our Hanover, Ontario property and ownership interest in GN Ventures Ltd., sets the stage for the next step in CannaPharmaRx's growth strategy to become a significant player in the Canadian cannabis industry while continuing to strive to maximize shareholder value."

About Sunniva, Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world's two largest cannabis markets – California and Canada. In Canada, Sunniva's wholly owned subsidiary NHS operates medical cannabis clinics that provide educational and clinical services to patients. In California, Sunniva is focused on creating sustainable premium cannabis brands supported by our large-scale, purpose-built cGMP designed greenhouse and extraction facilities. We offer a steadfast commitment to safety and quality assurance providing cannabis products free from pesticides, which positions Sunniva in California as a leading provider of safe, high quality, reproducible products at scale. Through production from Phase One of our strategically positioned 325,000 square foot high technology greenhouse which is nearing completion and our fully operational Extraction Facility in California, we are launching Sunniva branded products in various product categories and price points including flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and premium concentrates. Sunniva branded products will be showcased within our flagship dispensary to be located at the greenhouse and our in-house marketing and distribution team will strive to ensure the placement of Sunniva branded products at licensed dispensaries throughout the state. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

About CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

CannaPharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities located in Canada. CPMD has recently completed an initial acquisition of a 48,500 square foot cannabis grow facility presently under development and is currently in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions or business combinations. CannaPharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis in Canada through the development, acquisition and enhancement of existing facilities. CannaPharmaRx is presently targeting acquisitions of companies in the final stages of obtaining cannabis licensee applications or those which are nearing revenue generation. CannaPharmaRx is committed to operating high quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis. CannaPharmaRx is in the process of completing an application to list its common stock on the Canadian Stock Exchange with initial trading anticipated to being during the second quarter of 2019.

