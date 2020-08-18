Sunkist Fruit Snacks Help Canadian Families to Transition Back-to-School by "Unpacking Some Sunshine"

ST. STEPHEN, NB, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Just like every other September, hanging on coatracks in schools across Canada, you'll find backpacks colourfully displaying the latest princess or superhero characters filled with pencils, notebooks, and similarly designed lunch bags which in many cases include an all-time favourite back-to-school staple; Sunkist® Fruit Snacks. Unlike every other September, however, this fall will bring an air of uncertainty amongst a "new normal" of social distancing and public health protocols.

Ganong Bros. Ltd. wants to help Canadian families adjust to these new routines by "unpacking some sunshine" in the form of celebrating good deeds and acts of kindness that are deserving of recognition.

"We take a lot of pride in the knowledge that we can be part of Canadian families' transition back to school," says Bryana Ganong, President and CEO of Ganong Bros. Ltd., which has been Sunkist Growers' Canadian licensee for Sunkist® Fruit Snacks since 1997, with all products made in Canada. "We also know that school is going to look a bit different for families this year, and so in a period of uncertainty, the Ganong team wanted to step-up and help add a little sunshine to our customers lives – bringing the joy, nostalgia and familiarity of the 'back to school rite of passage', and creating a way for our customers to share those sentiments with others as well."

The company will be seeking nominations of organizations across Canada that provide a direct support to families in a diverse number of ways. Followers of Sunkist® Fruit Snacks social media pages can nominate an organization in their community that they see as going above and beyond to help families and care for children. Through Facebook @SunkistFruitSnacksCanada and Instagram @sunkistfruitsnacks.canada, we will help amplify the work of those organizations nominated, and the selected organizations (one in each region –Western including the Territories, Ontario, Quebec & Atlantic) will receive donations of 2,500 pouches of Sunkist® Fruit Snacks and 25 backpacks, each filled with a water bottle, lunchbox and a box of Sunkist® Fruit Snacks.

This initiative will be complemented by an online contest called, "Share the Sunshine Sweepstakes" where lovers of the fruit snacks can enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $2,000, weekly prizes of $100 and a selection of instant product prizes. Full contest details can be found on the Sunkist® Fruit Snacks new website https://www.sunkistsunshine.ca/ which, like the fruit snack packaging, reflects an updated fresh, modern look thanks to a product refresh.

"We have a lot of fun each year getting our Sunkist® Fruit Snacks ready to hit the shelves for back-to-school shopping, and that hasn't changed for this year," says Ganong. "Perhaps what is a bit different is that now, more than ever, we could all use a little extra hope, comfort and of course, a little bit more sunshine."

About Sunkist® Fruit Snacks

For over 140 years, Ganong Bros. has been crafting delectable chocolates and confectionaries to help Canadians celebrate their sweetest moments.

All of our products, including Sunkist® Fruit Snacks, are made in Canada at our state-of-the-art facility in St. Stephen, New Brunswick. In fact, as the official Canadian licensee of the Sunkist® Fruit Snacks brand, we've been providing Canadians with a taste of sunshine, year-round, since 1997.

Sunkist® Fruit Snacks use real, sun-ripened oranges which means you can enjoy the taste of fresh-picked, summer citrus, year-round – as a fun and convenient snack. In addition to orange, there are other delicious natural fruit flavours like strawberry, lemon, lime and grape. Not only delicious, they are made in Canada and free of gluten, gelatin, peanuts, preservatives and fat which makes them the ideal and safe treat to enjoy anywhere/anytime you want to add a little sunshine to your day. Sunkist® Fruit Snacks are available at most Canadian food retail stores and online.

