Sundial Growers Inc. Added to HMMJ's Portfolio

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has added Sundial Growers Inc. ("Sundial Growers") to the portfolio of the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF ("HMMJ"), following the addition of Sundial Growers to the North American Marijuana Index, the underlying index of HMMJ.

HMMJ, the world's first marijuana ETF, seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the North American Marijuana Index (the "Index"), net of expenses. The Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of North American publicly listed life sciences companies with significant business activities in the marijuana industry.

One of the innovative features of the Index is that it has a "Fast Entry" rule, which allows the Index, and by extension HMMJ, to add new stocks into the portfolio shortly after they become publicly available, assuming they qualify for index inclusion. In order for a stock to be eligible for the fast-entry inclusion, it must have a market capitalization in excess of CAD $500 million.

In accordance with the Index Guideline, all Index Components have been reweighted based on their market capitalization at the time Sundial Growers was added.

Regular rebalancing of the Index occurs each calendar quarter. At those points, all stocks eligible for inclusion are generally re-weighted by their respective market capitalization. The holdings of HMMJ and its current portfolio weights are regularly updated and available at www.HorizonsETFs.com/HMMJ.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $10 billion of assets under management and 90 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (the "ETF") is managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.. The ETF is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the prospectus before investing.

The financial instrument is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade name or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the financial instrument. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade name for the purpose of use in connection with the financial instrument constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instrument nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this financial instrument.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, info@horizonsetfs.com; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, External Communications Manager, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (416) 640-2956, jmcguire@horizonsetfs.com

Related Links

http://horizonsetfs.com/

