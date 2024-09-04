SUNDERLAND RESIDENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

Prize claim subject to OLG's Insider Win process

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Michael Patterson of Sunderland is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize worth $10,000 from the July 6, 2024 LOTTARIO draw.

As one of Michael's immediate family members works for an authorized OLG Retailer, this claim falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimant on October 5, 2024 pending no additional claims prior to that date.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

It is OLG's goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at Rexall on the Elgin Park Drive in Uxbridge.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

