Sunday Antique Market Moving This Saturday Nov. 26 To Historic Small Arms Building

The Sunday Antique Market returns Saturday November 26 for a one-of-a-kind pre-Christmas sale at its new location before the launch of the permanent monthly markets on Sunday January 15, 2023.

"I never thought I'd find a place like this," says owner and founder Marlene Cook who launched the Sunday Antique Market more than thirty years ago, having been an enthusiastic collector herself since the age of twelve. "We have this spectacular new location steeped in history."

Indeed, the site is exceptional. It's where history will be meeting history, where antique dealers will be offering unique items reflective of our rich and varied past.

In 1940, the site became a large munitions plant, manufacturing rifles and small arms for the Canadian Army throughout the Second World War. It was a key industry in Lakeview, employing more the 5,300 workers, two-thirds of whom were women, and it played a major role in the allied war effort. The factory is the last remaining building on the site, saved from demolition in 2008.

With 200 free parking spaces, parking for dealers and visitors alike ensures easy loading and unloading of larger treasures.

"The market means so much to me," says Myron Madey, a veteran vendor of the market who sells vintage jewellery and mid-century Canadiana: "To me the market is all about connection. And diversity – people of all ages and cultural backgrounds frequent the market. It's intergenerational, where people can find a microcosm of history".

The Small Arms Inspection Building is located at 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga. The Sunday Antique Market's new home is only a 20-minute drive from Toronto's downtown core, or a 12-minute walk from the Long Branch Go Station.

SOURCE The Sunday Antique Market

For further information: Marlene Cook, The Sunday Antique Market. Media Contact: 416 829-0311 Website: www.sundayantiquemarket.com, Email: [email protected], Sunday Antique Market 416 410-1310