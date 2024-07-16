SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC: EXPIRY OF WARRANTS OF VISTA GOLD CORP.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today announced today that on July 12, 2024 a total of 650,000 common share purchase warrants of Vista Gold Corp. ("Vista Gold") over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction expired without being exercised. The warrants were beneficially owned by client accounts, including Sun Valley Gold Master Fund, Ltd. (the "Master Fund"), over which Sun Valley has discretionary trading authority. Of the 650,000 warrants that expired without being exercised, 223,600 were beneficially owned by the Master Fund.

Following the expiry of the warrants, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 19,922,544 common shares of Vista Gold for and on behalf of client accounts. The 19,922,544 common shares over which Sun Valley exercise control and direction represent approximately 16.31% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vista Gold. Of the 19,922,544 common shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction, 13,728,729 common shares, representing approximately 11.24% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vista Gold, are beneficially owned by the Master Fund.

The securities of Vista Gold were acquired for investment purposes. Sun Valley and the Master Fund may increase or decrease their ownership of securities of Vista Gold depending upon future market conditions.

