SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC: DISPOSITION OF COMMON SHARES OF VISTA GOLD CORP.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has disposed of an aggregate of 1,242,469 ("Common Shares") of Vista Gold Corp. ("Vista Gold") for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were sold over the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange on November 12, 2025 for US$1.74 per share.

Following the disposition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 13,728,729 Common Shares, representing 10.97% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, for and on behalf of Sun Valley Gold Master Fund Ltd. (the "Master Fund"), a client account over which it has discretionary trading authority.

Sun Valley sold the Common Shares as part of its overall portfolio investment strategy. Each of Sun Valley and the Master Fund may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Vista Gold depending upon future market conditions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY SUN VALLEY UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

SOURCE Sun Valley Gold LLC

Linda J. Kish, Chief Legal Officer, Sun Valley Gold LLC, Tel: (208) 726-2327 x5