SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC: CONTROL AND EXERCISE OF COMMON SHARES OF VISTA GOLD CORP.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that 3,424,217 common shares ("Common Shares") of Vista Gold Corp. ("Vista Gold") held in a client account over which Sun Valley has discretionary trading authority have been distributed to an account controlled by the client.

Prior to the distribution, Sun Valley exercised control and direction over an aggregate of 19,922,544 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts, including Sun Valley Gold Master Fund, Ltd. (the "Master Fund"), over which it has discretionary trading authority, representing 16.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the distribution, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 16,498,327 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts, including the Master Fund, over which it has discretionary trading authority, representing 13.48% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Master Fund continues to beneficially own 13,728,729 Common Shares, representing 11.22% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sun Valley distributed the Common Shares as part of its overall portfolio investment strategy. Sun Valley Fund may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Vista Gold depending upon future market conditions.

