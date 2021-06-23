Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has acquired control and direction over an aggregate of 100,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. ("Gold Standard") for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were acquired over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for a purchase price of CDN$0.69 per share.

Following the acquisition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 43,017,300 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts. The 43,017,300 Common Shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction represent approximately 12.03% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities of Gold Standard were acquired for investment purposes. Sun Valley may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Gold Standard depending upon future market conditions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY SUN VALLEY UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

Linda J. Kish,

Chief Legal Officer, Sun Valley Gold LLC

Tel: (208) 726-2399

Fax: (208) 726-0842

