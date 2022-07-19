SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC: CONTROL AND DIRECTION OVER SECURITIES OF GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today it has acquired control and direction over an aggregate of 326,300 common shares ("Common Shares") of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. ("Gold Standard") for and on behalf of client accounts, including Sun Valley Gold Master Fund, Ltd. (the "Master Fund"), over which it has discretionary trading authority. Of the 326,300 Common Shares over which Sun Valley acquired control and direction, 51,300 were acquired over the facilities of the NYSE American for a purchase price of US$0.30 per share and 275,000 were acquired over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for a purchase price of CDN$0.39 per share.

Following the acquisition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 57,196,138 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts. The 57,196,138 Common Shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction represent approximately 15.94% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Of the 326,300 Common Shares over which Sun Valley acquired control and direction, 178,813 were acquired on behalf of the Master Fund. Following the acquisition, the Master Fund beneficially owns 35,903,193 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities of Gold Standard were acquired for investment purposes. Sun Valley and the Master Fund may increase or decrease their ownership of securities of Gold Standard depending upon future market conditions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY SUN VALLEY UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

Linda J. Kish,

Chief Legal Officer, Sun Valley Gold LLC

Tel: (208) 726-2399

Fax: (208) 726-0842

SOURCE Sun Valley Gold LLC