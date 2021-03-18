Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Battle North Gold Corporation

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has disposed of an aggregate of 4,465,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Battle North Gold Corporation ("Battle North") for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were sold over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for an average purchase price of approximately CDN$1.25 per share.

Following the acquisition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 10,875,591 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts. The 10,875,591 Common Shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction represent approximately 8.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Because Sun Valley now exercises control and direction over less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, it is no longer subject to ongoing early warning or insider reporting requirements in respect of its ownership of Common Shares.

Sun Valley sold the Common Shares as part of its overall investment strategy for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. Sun Valley may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Battle North depending upon future market conditions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY SUN VALLEY UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

SOURCE Sun Valley Gold LLC

For further information: Linda J. Kish, Chief Legal Officer, Sun Valley Gold LLC, Tel: (208) 726-2399, Fax: (208) 726-0842