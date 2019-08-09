Sun Residential REIT Closes Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange Trading

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sun"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), is pleased to announce that on August 9, 2019 it completed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 trust units ( "IPO") issued at a price of $0.10 per unit pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus dated July 26, 2019 and a concurrent private placement of 40,000,000 trust units issued at $0.10 per unit resulting in aggregate gross proceeds to Sun of $4,500,000. The 40,000,000 trust units issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

A cash commission of 8% of the gross proceeds of the IPO was paid to Sun's agent, Raymond James Ltd.

Sun will use the net proceeds from the IPO and private placement, together with the proceeds from prior sales of trust units, for examination and possible participation in, or acquisition of, assets or businesses to complete a "Qualifying Transaction" under the capital pool company program of the TSX-V.

As a result of this issuance, Sun has 55,000,000 units issued and outstanding, of which 39,540,000 units have been placed in escrow. Sun's trust units were listed for trading on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "SRES.P" on August 9, 2019 and are expected to commence trading at the market open on August 9, 2019.

