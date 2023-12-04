ABSORICA LD, a new micronized formulation of isotretinoin is now available in Canada for patients 12 years of age and older.

for patients 12 years of age and older. The only micronized formulation of isotretinoin that provides enhanced bioavailability, resulting in comparable rate and extent of isotretinoin exposure with or without food.

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomb: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715, "Sun Pharma") today announces that PRABSORICA LD (isotretinoin capsules) is now available in Canada.

ABSORICA LD is a new formulation of isotretinoin, the first in over a decade, and the only micronized formulation of isotretinoin molecule which is used to treat severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobata and recalcitrant acne in patients 12 years of age and older.1, 2, 3, 4

"This solution opens doors for Canadians that have been searching for a new micronized solution to treat their severe acne," said Dr. Davindra Singh, founder and lead dermatologist of AvantDerm. "Knowing the impact that severe acne has on the lives of patients, I look forward to seeing the potential results from this new treatment option."

Severe acne causes breakouts that often extend deep into the skin, including cysts and nodules that disfigure the face. These breakouts tend to be painful, and negatively impact a patient's quality of life. Even as severe acne clears, acne scars and pigmentation often appear.5

"ABSORICA LD brings a novel, micronized formulation of isotretinoin to deal with severe nodular acne to Canadians," said Abhay Gandhi, North America CEO of Sun Pharma. "This launch is an important addition to Sun Pharma's portfolio of acne products and reflects our commitment to providing innovative dermatology medicines that address Canadian patients' needs."

ABSORICA LD is the only micronized formulation of isotretinoin, providing enhanced bioavailability that results in comparable rate and extent of isotretinoin exposure with or without food.6

For more information about ABSORICA LD, ask your physician, visit www.sunpharma.com/canada or call 1-833-388-0532.

About PRABSORICA LD (isotretinoin capsules)

ABSORICA LD is indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobata and recalcitrant acne in patients 12 years of age and older, and is taken orally with or without food, as whole capsules either as a single dose or in two divided doses, as instructed by a physician.6 Because of significant adverse reactions associated with its use, ABSORICA LD is reserved for patients with severe acne who are unresponsive to standard therapy, including systemic antibiotics.

Capsules come in 8 mg, 16 mg, 24 mg and 32 mg strengths. Each box comes with 30 capsules as three blister packs of 10 capsules each.

Sun Pharma is committed to distributing important safety information about ABSORICA LD through its Clinical Awareness Resource and Education C-A-R-ETM Program. More information can be found here www.absoricald.ca.

About Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is growing its presence in Canada, bringing together the power of a global network with localized research and care to address the unmet needs of Canadian patients and healthcare providers.

Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, is focused on providing innovative medicines in dermatology and ophthalmology, bringing greater access and support for patients.

Patients and healthcare providers are at the centre of everything and Sun Pharma's "passion is clear". Sun Pharma's commitment to listening, acting and caring means the team is able to respond to distinct needs and provide personalized care, while addressing important gaps in treatment and quality of life.

Sun Pharma offers a wide range of affordable medicines for the Canadian population. Together with Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sun Pharma) these complementary companies bring together capabilities in specialty and niche segments coupled with a presence in the top 15 Canadian generic products.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. A vertically integrated business and a skilled team enables it to deliver high-quality products, trusted by customers and patients in over 100 countries across the world, at affordable prices. Its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across 6 continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies, coupled with a multi-cultural workforce comprising over 50 nationalities. Sun Pharma fosters excellence through innovation supported by strong R&D capabilities across multiple R&D centers, with investments of approximately 6-7% of annual revenues in R&D. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com & follow us on Twitter @SunPharma_Live.

