Celebrated for her approach to performance, innovation and human-centred leadership to advance health and financial security for Canadians

TORONTO, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Sun Life proudly announces that Jessica Tan, EVP and President, Sun Life Canada, has been named a 2026 Report on Business Best Executive. This award recognizes leaders who deliver meaningful impact through both performance and purpose.

Since joining Sun Life in 2024 to lead its Canadian business, Jessica has brought a global perspective shaped by more than 20 years in financial services across North America and Asia. Her bold leadership has earned her recognition on Forbes' The World's 100 Most Powerful Women and Fortune's Most Powerful Women list. This latest honour reflects the contributions Jessica has made since moving to Canada.

"Jessica's impact is driving at scale while keeping Clients at the centre," said Kevin Strain, President and CEO, Sun Life. "She leads with a global lens and strong technical expertise to deliver results that matter. Under her leadership, Sun Life Canada is setting new standards for access to care, financial security, and improved quality of life for Canadians."

Building on Sun Life Canada's longstanding leadership, Jessica has brought a sharper focus to helping Canadians feel more secure about their financial futures, particularly amid economic uncertainty. She has elevated wealth, retirement, and protection as core enablers of living well, expanding choice with alternative segregated funds and the company's first ETF series, while reinforcing protection as a fundamental need. That disciplined focus is delivering tangible results. In 2025, underlying net income for Sun Life Canada was up 10 per cent and total sales grew 23 per cent across wealth and insurance product lines. The strength of the business is supporting stronger outcomes for Canadians as they build their savings and safeguard their futures.

A trained engineer with a Master of Engineering and Computer Science from MIT and deep digital experience, Jessica has brought a modern, tech-forward leadership approach. She views digital, data and AI as purposeful enablers that simplify complexity, expand access and improve the moments that matter most to Clients. This has cut insurance application processing times by more than 40 per cent and enabled digital and data-driven tools that accelerate decisions, simplify advisor workflows, and expand access to coverage and support.

Jessica's approach to impact extends beyond Clients. She is committed to building a stronger, more resilient Canada by bridging the gap to underserved communities. Under her leadership, Sun Life launched a new initiative last year in partnership with Families Canada, United Way Greater Toronto, and Centraide of Greater Montreal to offer more than 10,000 program participants no-cost access to virtual healthcare through Dialogue.

"Every day, we have the privilege of helping Canadians with the things that matter most in their lives, supporting their health, their finances and their futures," said Jessica Tan, EVP and President, Sun Life Canada. "This recognition is a testament to the collective impact of dedicated teams who are passionate about service and committed to making a real difference for people and communities across Canada."

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance, and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.