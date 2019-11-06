Sun Life increases Common Share dividend and declares dividends on Preferred Shares Français
Nov 06, 2019, 17:02 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today announced an increase of 5% or 2.5 cents per share to the dividend to be paid on the Company's common shares, rising to $0.55 per common share, payable December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2019.
The Board also announced that the following dividends have been declared on the Company's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, payable on December 31, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2019:
|
Series 1
|
$0.296875 per share
|
Series 2
|
$0.30 per share
|
Series 3
|
$0.278125 per share
|
Series 4
|
$0.278125 per share
|
Series 5
|
$0.28125 per share
|
Series 8R
|
$0.142188 per share
|
Series 9QR
|
$0.192066 per share
|
Series 10R
|
$0.177625 per share
|
Series 11QR
|
$0.239956 per share
|
Series 12R
|
$0.237875 per share
Common shares of the Company acquired under the Company's Canadian Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan") will be purchased by the Plan agent on the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and through the facilities of other Canadian stock exchanges and alternative Canadian trading platforms.
Sun Life Financial Inc. has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,063 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
Media Relations Contact:
Noah Zatzman
Manager, Media & PR
Corporate Communications
T. 416-526-4208
Noah.Zatzman@sunlife.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Chalmers
Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor
Relations & Capital Management
T. 647-256-8201
investor.relations@sunlife.com
SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.
Share this article