Sun Life Global Investments reduces risk rating for Sun Life Real Assets Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments," "SLGI") today announced a risk rating change for Sun Life Real Assets Fund. Effective immediately, the risk rating for this fund has been lowered from "medium" to "low to medium."

In accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Sun Life Global Investments reviews the risk ratings of its funds at least once a year, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change.

The Sun Life Real Assets Fund's risk rating changed following an annual review that was conducted as part of Sun Life Global Investments' ongoing fund review process. While the fund will be renamed to "Sun Life Real Assets Private Pool," effective on or about February 26, 2020, the investment objectives and strategies of the fund remain unchanged.

About Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.

Sun Life Global Investments is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of January 31, 2020, Sun Life Global Investments manages $29.68 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,099 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

© Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc., 2020. Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Sun Life group of companies.

Media Relations Contact:

Alexandra Locke

Manager, Corporate Communications

T. 416-408-7357

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sunlife.com

