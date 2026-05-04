Expanded suite designed to support the savings goals and retirement readiness of Canadian employees

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") announced the expansion of its Granite solutions with Sun Life Granite Index+ Target Date Funds (Granite Index+). As the largest Canadian-based target date fund manager,1 Sun Life Global Investments is responding to the growing demand for more differentiated target date funds that support long‑term retirement outcomes for Canadian plan members.

Sun Life Granite Target Date Funds, a flagship retirement solution for more than 15 years, were built for Canadian employers who want a highly diversified solution and believe active management adds value over time. As Canadians' financial needs have evolved, Granite Index+ was introduced to offer another choice: a simpler, predominantly passive option that still provides broad diversification and access to private markets, at a competitive fee. Together, the Granite lineup gives employers more flexibility to choose a default solution that fits their plan's goals, governance model and fee budgets.

"We're seeing the needs and preferences of Canadian employers evolve, and we're focused on creating solutions that meet them where they are," said Anne Meloche, Head of Institutional Business, Sun Life Global Investments. "With target date funds serving as the default choice for 81% of workplace plans,2 it's critical that companies have options that align with their investment preferences, fee budget and fiduciary responsibilities to better support their members being retirement ready."

Redefining the retirement landscape with resilient portfolios

Granite Index+ is managed by the Canadian-based Multi-Asset Solutions team, using the same disciplined investment process as the Granite flagship series, and is available exclusively through Sun Life Group Retirement Services.

Granite Index+ invests across 11 asset classes, including seven passively managed index funds providing exposure to key Canadian, U.S., international, and emerging market equities, Canadian and U.S. bonds, as well as commodities. The "plus" adds exposure to private market strategies, including private fixed income, commercial mortgages and global direct real estate. These assets aim to provide higher income and protection against inflation and downside risk.

Through its multi-manager approach, partnership with State Street Global Advisors, and Sun Life's expanding global alternatives platform, Sun Life Global Investments is redefining the retirement landscape with its resilient portfolios. By combining cost-efficient index investing, with commodities exposure, and private market strategies through SLC Management and BGO, Granite Index+ is designed to help plans manage risk across market cycles while continuing to support consistent, long‑term retirement outcomes.

The suite of Granite Index+ portfolios includes:

Sun Life Granite Index+ Retirement Fund Sun Life Granite Index+ 2030 Fund Sun Life Granite Index+ 2035 Fund Sun Life Granite Index+ 2040 Fund Sun Life Granite Index+ 2045 Fund Sun Life Granite Index+ 2050 Fund Sun Life Granite Index+ 2055 Fund Sun Life Granite Index+ 2060 Fund Sun Life Granite Index+ 2065 Fund

With a strong foundation in retirement investing and Sun Life's deep institutional alternatives capabilities, Sun Life Global Investments builds outcome‑driven solutions that bring essential diversification to workplace plans.

"Canadians need retirement solutions that are built for change," said Oricia Smith, President, Sun Life Global Investments. "Granite Index+ broadens the Granite suite with a diversified approach, backed by Sun Life's alternatives platform and our partnership with State Street Global Advisors, to help Canadians stay confident in their long-term plans."

1. Investor Economics, Group Retirement Savings and Pensions Report--Canada Investment Product Shelf Update – December 2025. 2. Sun Life, Designed for Savings 2025 Report

About Sun Life Global Investments

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc., all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies. Sun Life Global Investments offers Canadians diverse investment solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. Sun Life Global Investments brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with world class asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. For more information, visit www.slgiinstitutional.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

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SOURCE SLGI Asset Management Inc.