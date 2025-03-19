TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Deacon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Sun Life, will participate in a fireside chat at the National Bank Financial Markets' 23rd Annual Financial Services Conference.

Date: March 26, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

The webcast replay will be available after the event at: https://www.sunlife.com/en/investors/presentations-and-events/past-events/

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

