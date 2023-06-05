TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced the appointment of David Garg as Sun Life's Senior Vice-President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. David joined Sun Life in November 2021 as Senior Vice-President of Corporate Development, and since that time has led mergers, acquisitions and strategic investments across the company.

In this expanded role, David will be responsible for developing Sun Life's investor communications and managing relationships with institutional investors, sell-side analysts and rating agencies. He will also have responsibility for Capital Markets and continue to lead Sun Life's Corporate Development Team.

Yaniv Bitton, who is currently Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets, will take on a new role as Vice-President and CFO, Retail Advice & Solutions for Sun Life Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Media Relations Contact:

Krista Wilson

Director

Corporate Communications

T. 226-751-2391

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.